NASCAR Xfinity Series: AJ Allmendinger comes out on top in photo-finish

AJ Allmendinger

AJ Allmendinger won the NASCAR Xfinity Series Sparks 300 race at Talladega Superspeedway on Saturday night.

 

 Bob Crisp | Daily Home

TALLADEGA AJ Allmendinger is no stranger to winning, but he never seemed to be the one celebrating when it came time to race at superspeedways.

That changed Saturday when he crossed the finish line 0.015 seconds ahead of Sam Mayer to secure the NASCAR Xfinity Series Sparks 300 victory at Talladega Superspeedway on Saturday night.

