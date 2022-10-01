NASCAR Xfinity Series: AJ Allmendinger comes out on top in photo-finish

TALLADEGA — AJ Allmendinger is no stranger to winning, but he never seemed to be the one celebrating when it came time to race at superspeedways.
That changed Saturday when he crossed the finish line 0.015 seconds ahead of Sam Mayer to secure the NASCAR Xfinity Series Sparks 300 victory at Talladega Superspeedway on Saturday night.
“I still don't like this race,” Allmendinger said. “Like, I never will. And that's not a hatred of Daytona and Talladega. The fans, believe me, if I was sitting in the grandstands, I'd love this race.
“Like it's awesome to watch. I get why it's so exciting. When I go home tomorrow and watch it, I'm gonna love watching it. But in it, you're just, you're in a hornet's nest, and it's like somebody throwing something in the middle, and you're just waiting for it to explode. And that's what it feels like racing in there.”
Saturday’s win was Allmendinger’s 14th career victory in the Xfinity Series and his third win this season. He is ranked second in the points standings behind Noah Gragson, and the two of them are the only drivers that have booked a spot in the Round of 8 coming up.
Mayer has not won a race in his NASCAR career. That seemed likely to change for a moment. He held a huge lead — likely too huge — throughout most of the final lap. Mayer played defense both high and low, but ultimately Allmendinger’s patience paid off as he made a move to the outside just as the cars crossed the finish line.
Landon Cassill, Ryan Sieg and Josh Berry rounded out the top five, finishing third, fourth and fifth, respectively.
“Most of the credit goes to Landon,” Allmendinger said. “Once he got behind me, that's what's amazing about this race team. It has always been the teammate, the love that we have for each other, and respect. You know, the willingness to try to always make sure, especially at a track like this, that a car racing Chevy was going to win.”
The finish was so tight that Allmendinger said he couldn't be sure if his spotter cleared him to attempt that final pass to the outside.
“I've been close enough to win in all these superspeedway races that I just made a decision at that point,” Allmendinger said. “I have to try to win this even if he's there. I don't know. And I think he said, 'Clear,' but I cleared myself.”
Allmendinger joked afterward that his aggressiveness might make him look a bit like a psycho.
Even after the late maneuver, Allmendinger said he wasn’t sure he’d pulled it off in time.
“I backed up, and Landon just was shoving me as hard as he could,” Allmendinger said. “And even getting to the right side of him, I knew it was going to be tight. We kind of stalled out right at the line, and I thought I beat him but wasn't sure until they told me that we'd won it.”
