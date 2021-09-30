NASCAR Xfinity: A win at Talladega could launch title hopes, but a misstep can ruin them

Since the inception of the playoff era, NASCAR Cup Series drivers have white-knuckled their way around Talladega Superspeedway in the fall races, knowing a win can launch their championship hopes or how it can all go up in smoke with one wee misstep.
The NASCAR Xfinity drivers now experience the same angst. For the second time, Talladega is hosting a fall Xfinity race, and to say it has playoff implications is a gross understatement.
Last fall, Justin Haley won at Talladega and went on to finish just eight points behind Series champion Austin Cindric. Meanwhile, four playoff drivers were in the bottom 10 finishers, putting them in dire straits. Gentlemen, grip your wheels. Tightly.
The basics
What: Sparks 300
When: Saturday, 3:30 p.m.
TV: NBCSN
Distance: 113 laps, 300 miles
Stakes: Second race in the Round of 12 in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.
Playoff drivers: 1, Austin Cindric; 2, A.J. Allmendinger (7 points behind Cindric); 3, Justin Allgaier (-28); 4, Noah Gragson (-29); 5, Daniel Hemric (-32); 6, Justin Haley (-49); 7, Harrison Burton (-53); 8, Brandon Jones (-56); 9, Myatt Snider (-66); 10, Jeb Burton (-83); 11, Riley Herbst (-88); 12, Jeremy Clements (-92).
Five laps to go
1. Playoff setup: The Round of 12 opened last week with a non-playoff driver, 30-year-old Josh Berry, winning at Las Vegas. As much as Talladega is unpredictable, the cut-off race in this tier is no easier, as they go to Charlotte’s “roval” next weekend.
2. No interlopers: Though 10 of NASCAR Cup’s top drivers have done double-duty in Xfinity races — and Kyle Busch collected five wins — rules restrict the Xfinity playoff field to drivers who have declared their intention to compete for the championship, and drivers may compete for only one series title.
3. Discovery channel: Josh Berry, who drives for JR Motorsports, owned by Dale Earnhardt Jr., met his boss when they were competing among a group of other drivers in iRacing, the simulated racing game. Berry followed up by sending Junior some real-life racing videos, leading to the hire.
4. Tight-knit circle: Only two drivers in the field have visited Victory Circle at Talladega, defending champ Justin Haley and last spring’s winner, Jeb Burton.
5. Youth is served: Should 34-year-old Justin Allgaier win the title, he’d be the oldest Xfinity champion since 36-year-old Randy LaJoie in 1997. The average age of the last eight champs is 22.
Who said it
Jeb Burton, son of long-time racer Ward Burton, after his Talladega victory last April: “There were a couple of years there where I was running three or four races, couldn’t find sponsorship, my confidence was low just because I wasn’t in the right stuff. Man, it was frustrating. Racing can tear you apart. I want it so bad. I want to win races for myself, for my family. I know I can do it.”
Prediction
Haley is the defending winner and also won in the spring of 2020. A.J. Allmendinger has six top 10 finishes in his last eight starts and has raced almost 10,000 miles at Talladega. A Chevy driver has won six of the last seven at ‘Dega. So, with that logic, the winner will be Toyota driver …
Our pick: Daniel Hemric