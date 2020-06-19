NASCAR: With new crew chief, Chase Briscoe still runs hot in Xfinity Series

Even without his regular crew chief, Chase Briscoe is still one of the drivers to watch in Saturday's Xfinity race at Talladega Superspeedway.
Briscoe drove to victory Sunday at Homestead-Miami Speedway with substitute crew chief Greg "Zippy" Zipadelli in the box. Zipadelli guided Tony Stewart to 34 Cup Series wins and two Cup season championships.
It marked Briscoe's third Xfinity win this season. In 10 races, he has placed in the top 10 eight times. He ranks second in the points standings to Noah Gragson, who has two wins.
Briscoe's regular crew chief, Richard Boswell, was suspended for four races for a ballast violation at Homestead-Miami. Weight fell from Briscoe's car during the pace laps of the Saturday race at Homestead-Miami, leaving Briscoe's team scrambling to find a new crew chief for the Sunday race.
Zipadelli agreed to do it, even though he hasn't been in the box for a Cup race since 2013. Briscoe drives for Stewart-Haas Racing, and Zipadelli is SHR's competition director.
"It was different in the sense of how Zippy communicates and some of the lingo that he uses in his demeanor compared to Boswell, but both of them are really good crew chiefs," Briscoe said during a video conference with reporters Thursday. "Obviously, Zippy has won plenty of races and championships in the past, so we know he’s more than capable of the job. It’s been good."
Briscoe said that with no practice because of COVID-19 pandemic-related restrictions, Zipadelli's job isn't as hard as it might've been in a normal race routine.
"It’s the perfect opportunity for an interim crew chief to step in just because of the situation," Briscoe said. "We’re not practicing or anything, so Boswell is still setting the car up and everything at home. He’s just not allowed to go to the race track, so all Zippy has to do is really call the race and get the car through tech. It’s kind of a blessing in disguise for us if this was going to happen just because of the situation we’re in."
While Zipadelli is set to call Saturday's race, it's uncertain if he'll serve as crew chief for the remaining two races in which Boswell is suspended.
"He’s got so much on his plate over on the Cup side it makes it hard for him to do both, so, right now, the plan is to have him do it at Talladega," Briscoe said. "I think that’s kind of all of our goal is to have Zippy do it for the following two races, but it’s just depending on what he’s got going on on the Cup side."
Briscoe grew up as a fan of Stewart and, by extension, Zipadelli.
"I’m not thinking about that," Briscoe said.
Still, he acknowledged, "before the race even before Zippy was my crew chief if Zippy or Tony come around I’m still that kid that looked up to them growing up."
Saturday's Unhinged 300, an Xfinity race at Talladega, will start at 4:30 p.m. on FS1. The General Tire 200 of the ARCA Menards Series will be today at 1 p.m. on FS1. The GEICO 500, the Cup Series race, will be Sunday at 2 p.m. on FOX.