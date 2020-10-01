NASCAR: With Hill's Trucks win in Vegas, Talladega won't be make or break for driver

When Austin Hill took the checkered flag last week in the Truck Series race at Las Vegas, he practically went nuts on the team radio.
Who could blame him? That win assured Hill of advancing into the Round of 8 in the Truck Series playoffs. So when the circuit comes to Talladega on Saturday for a cutoff race, all the other playoff drivers will enter knowing any slip-up or getting caught up in a wreck could end their hopes for a championship.
Hill can run first, last or anywhere in between, and he knows he'll make the cut.
"If we had finished second, we would've gone into Talladega at the cutoff line and that would've been tough on our team," Hill said. "It's nice to be able to get that win. We just kept fighting. Once we got the lead, we still had to fight them off, but we did what we had to do to get the job done."
Hill is seventh in the points standings. Vegas was his second win of the year.
He said that even getting a break and not having the season at stake, he won't change his strategy much.
"We want to make sure we keep doing what we've been doing that got us to this point," Hill said. "We don't want to start changing things. We've been consistent all year long. We don't want to overthink things, and Talladega is one of those races where you can easily do that."
Hill has run well at speedway tracks in the last two years. He won at Daytona in 2019 and was sixth this year. He was sixth at Talladega last year.
"When I first started running superspeedway racing, I would be that type of guy who would ride around in the back and stay out of the wrecks," he said. "Whenever it was go time with 15, 20 laps to go, I'd start trying to make my way through the field. Next thing you know, a wreck would happen, and we'd end up in it."
That changed two seasons ago.
"I try to be aggressive and try to get to the lead," he said. "I try to lead as many laps as I can because if you can stay in the top five or so, you've got a better chance of staying out of wrecks — at least until the white flag comes out, and then it's every man for himself."
He still wants to win, even if he doesn't have to win to survive in the playoffs.
"We're going to do the same thing we've done all season long, and that's be aggressive," he said. "We're going to be aggressive on restarts to make up positions, if we can. As soon as we start changing things as a team, that's when some bad things can happen."