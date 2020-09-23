NASCAR: Two broken legs can't keep Moffitt from topping Truck Series standings

Imagine being a NASCAR driver and breaking both of your legs so badly that you need an ambulance to come peel you off the ground. Imagine needing surgery just to walk.
Imagine going through that and still not missing a race.
That's what NASCAR's Brett Moffitt has endured in 2020, and he's still running first in the Truck Series points standings.
Moffitt, 28, got hurt March 14 while riding a dirt bike at a friend's house. They were doing jumps, and Moffitt's bike got caught on the edge of the landing ramp. His feet stayed put, and the rest of him was launched forward. He broke the femur in both legs (the thigh bone) when his thighs hit the handlebars.
"It was very painful," Moffitt said by telephone. "The ambulance took me to the hospital. I had to stay overnight and had surgery the next day around 1. I got two rods put in both my femurs to hold the bone. I was in the hospital two days after surgery. Came home on a Wednesday morning. It happened on a Saturday afternoon.
"From then on, it was all about getting back on my feet as quickly as possible."
It helped that Moffitt got hurt right after NASCAR shut down because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Truck Series didn't restart until about 10 weeks later, which gave Moffitt time to recover.
He said that eight weeks after the surgery, he was back in a race car. It wasn't an easy journey.
He said he used a walker for a couple of days, then began using crutches. After a few days, he ditched those, too. For eight weeks, he did painful rehabilitation work three times a week.
"The surgeon said that with the rods in your legs, it's going to hurt like hell, but you can put your body weight on them," Moffitt said. "They're not going to move, and they're not going to affect how the bone heals. It was about being able to tolerate the pain.
"Along with the broken bone, a lot of muscle damage happened because of that. It was about getting back on my feet and getting the leg strength back and getting the muscle repaired along with the bone."
It paid off, as NASCAR's doctors cleared him in time for him to race May 21, Moffitt competed in an Xfinity Series race at Darlington, S.C., and finished 11th. He drove in a Truck Series race May 26 at Charlotte and placed fourth.
It wasn't easy, especially because during his whole recovery, NASCAR rules restricted which painkillers he could use.
"It sounds crazy, but walking was the most pain I had at that point," he said. "I could do squats and leg presses and all that with weights, and it didn't hurt as bad as walking. Walking to and from the car was the worst part, but once I got in the race car and got to running it, it was all out of my head, and it was just about racing."
The funny thing about it all is that Moffitt has overcome his surgery so well that he's having one of his best seasons. In 17 Truck Series races, he has finished in the top 10 a total of 12 times. He has made the top five in eight races. He hasn't won a race, but he's finished runner-up four times.
As for inspiration to rally from his injury, Moffitt pointed to three sources:
—Himself. He has overcome adversity before. He won the Truck Series championship in 2018 but lost his ride. He moved to another team and finished third in 2019 and is on the verge of another championship this year.
—Cup Series driver Kyle Busch. He broke his leg and ankle in an Xfinity race in 2015 and missed the first 11 Cup Series races of the season. Even so, he wound up winning the Cup championship.
—His father, Dick Moffitt: "He owned a large construction company (in Iowa), building houses. In 2008 when the recession hit, he lost everything. He was able to bounce back from that. Now, they're not near the same scale but he's able to have a successful business building houses again. How much he lost and still stayed positive and worked toward the future, it taught me a strong life lesson."
In more than a week, Moffitt and the Truck Series will head to Talladega. There's a race Friday night, and then the Talladega 250 on Oct. 3.
The Talladega race is a cutoff point in the schedule, which means that the playoff field will be reduced from 10 to eight. Although Moffitt is first in points, he doesn't have a win to ensure he moves on to the next round.
If he struggles in Las Vegas and has bad luck at Talladega, he could find himself as one of the two playoff drivers out of the running.
"Talladega is exciting racing," Moffitt said. "A lot of times, it can bite you in the butt, but hopefully, we can stay out of trouble and have a good, clean day and get our first superspeedway win."
No matter what happens, Moffitt figures that his injury and subsequent recovery has taught him plenty about himself.
"It's really been about trying to manage that pain as best you can. If you're going to be dumb, you've got to be tough, I guess," he said with a laugh. "That's the moral of the story."