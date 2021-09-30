NASCAR Trucks: Drivers have tighter margin for error at Talladega on Saturday

The Truck Series is in the midst of its playoffs just like the big boys on the Cup circuit, but these drivers have a tighter margin for error Saturday.
The Truck race at Talladega on Saturday is part of the Round of 8, which has only two races, the United Rentals 200 at Martinsville Speedway on Oct. 30. The top four after that will compete for the Series championship Nov. 5 in the Lucas Oil 150 at Avondale, Ariz.
The defending champion is Raphael Lessard, who isn't part of the entry list for this one. Last year's victory still stands as his only NASCAR win.
The basics
What: Chevrolet Silverado 250
When: Saturday, noon
TV: FS1
Distance: 94 laps, 250 miles
Stakes: Opening race in the Round of 8 in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series.
Playoff drivers: 1, Ben Rhodes; 2, John Hunter Nemechek (6 points behind Rhodes); 3, Stewart Friesen (-25); 4, Matt Crafton (-29); 5, Sheldon Creed (-34); 6, Carson Hocevar (-45); 7, Zane Smith (-48); 8, Chandler Smith (-53).
Five laps to go
1. Zero wins: Oddly enough, of the playoff drivers, nobody has a Truck Series win at Talladega. Smith was third in last year's race, while Rhodes was fourth.
2. Crash land: The defending Truck Series champ is Sheldon Creed, who is fifth in the points standings after struggling the past two races. He was 19th in Bristol and followed up by finishing 36th at Las Vegas. Only the top four advance, and while a win assures him of a spot, he can use all the points he can get.
3. Top driver: John Hunter Nemechek has been the most dominant driver on the Truck Series circuit this year with five wins in the 19 races so far. He's finished in the top five a total of 11 times. He has led 559 laps. He's been good at Talladega in the past, finishing eighth twice last year when he drove full-time on the Cup Series circuit. Of course, in the playoffs, it's all about what you've done lately, and Nemechek is second in the points standings.
4. Rhodes scholar: Points leader Ben Rhodes has driven full-time on the Truck Series since 2016. He's finished in the top 10 each year but never in the Final Four. He hasn't had a whole lot of luck at Talladega. His fourth-place finish last year in the Truck race is the only time he's been in the top 10.
5. Hometown hero: Munford native Bret Holmes, a Donoho School graduate, is in the entry list for this race. The ARCA Series champion last year, he has driven in five Truck Series races this year. His best finish came in the last race, which was 11th at Las Vegas. This is his home track, and he has plenty of folks cheering for him. Another with state ties is veteran driver Grant Emfinger of Fairhope. He's 11th in the standings and out of the playoff hunt, but he won the Truck race at Talladega in 2016 and finished fourth in 2017.
Who said
Creed on finishing 36th at Las Vegas, dropping him to fifth in the points standings: “I didn’t have a great truck but thought we were a top-eight truck at least. Unfortunate, but it’s going to make Talladega fun and interesting.”
Prediction
We're not expecting a repeat of last year when a driver who wasn't part of the playoff drove away with the win.
If you're betting on the winner, take the playoff drivers vs. the field, and you'll almost certainly win. For a darkhorse, how about Crafton, a 45-year-old veteran who has raced in 15 Truck events at Talladega? He has six top-10 finishes, including fourth place in 2010.
We'll go with someone else, though.
Our pick: John Hunter Nemechek