NASCAR: Truck Series race at Talladega picks up title sponsor

The NASCAR Truck Series race at Talladega this weekend has picked up a title sponsor.
It will be known as the Chevy Silverado 250 at Talladega.
This is a cut-off race for the Truck Series playoffs. After this race, the field will be knocked down from 10 driver to eight.
Three of the last four winners of the Truck Series race at Talladega drove Chevrolets: Grant Enfinger (2016), Timothy Peters (2018) and Spencer Boyd (2019). In the Cup Series, Chevrolet is Talladega Superspeedway’s leader with 41 wins.
The weekend's schedule at Talladega:
--Saturday: Chevy Silverado 250 at Talladega, Truck Series race, noon (FS1)
--Saturday: Ag-Pro 300 at Talladega, Xfinity Series race, 3:30 p.m. (NBCSN)
--Sunday, YellaWood 500, Cup Series race, 1 p.m. (NBC)
Fans won't be allowed to sit in the stands at Saturday's races. Attendance has been reduced for Sunday's race. Fans won't be allowed in the infield or the Talladega Experience garage area.