NASCAR Truck Series: Fogleman survives the carnage long enough to cross the finish line first

TALLADEGA — Only at Talladega would a race winner immediately get into an ambulance to head to the infield care center and watch his car get towed to Victory Lane.
In a finish that seemed fitting for the predictably unpredictable Talladega Superspeedway, Tate Fogleman won Saturday's NASCAR Truck Series Chevrolet Silverado 250 by ramming his damaged car into his biggest competition moments before reaching the start/finish line.
Truck Series playoff driver John Hunter Nemechek had slipped into the lead but Fogleman went inside of him. Fogleman moved into Nemecheck, turning him sideways and denying him a victory.
"Hey, I knew I had to push as hard as I could," Fogleman said, adding that the front of his car already was damaged from an early wreck.
Just as Fogleman reached the end, he and race runner-up Tyler Hill touched cars just as they were reaching the line, with both sliding across and eventually running into a wall. Fogleman's car was in such bad shape the No. 12 on the driver's side door was partly rubbed off.
As for Fogelman himself, he didn't know for sure he had won until he was listening to the radio while in the ambulance. (He was checked out at the care center and released with no issues.)
Victory Lane wasn't built to include a tow truck, so Fogleman's car needed a push to get inside the gates so it could rest on the place of honor. As for Fogleman, who never had won a Truck Series race until this one, he got a ride to Victory Lane on a golf cart.
Hey, Fogleman was glad just to complete all 99 laps.
"I have never finished a Superspeedway race before," he said. "We weren't sure of our game plan going in. Just try to stay in front ... and stay out wrecks."
Meanwhile, Nemechek lost a chance to lock himself into the Final Four with a victory. He is second in the points standings, and a solid run at the next Truck Series race at Martinsville should put him into the next round anyway.
He figures he could've gone for the lead sooner, and if he'd done that, Fogleman might never have been a factor. Fogleman said later that the front of his car was "messed up."
"I made a move too late and cost myself a win right there," said Nemechek, who was credited with a fourth-place finish.
Munford's own Bret Holmes was in the hunt late and even led laps at one point but wound up 15th.
The fireworks at the end were just part of a Talladega day in which about three-fourths of the field suffered damage from one wreck or another. Of the 40 drivers who started the race, only 15 finished all 99 laps.
It was a fairly tame race until lap 58, when a wreck enveloped nearly half the field.
Todd Gilliland got hit by Chase Purdy, and Gilliland bumped Austin Hill. That ignited a chain reaction that pulled in 19 trucks.
"At Talladega, sometimes you're running and sometimes you're on the hook," Smith said. "Today, I'm on the hook."
That included Zane Smith and Chandler Smith, who were seventh and eighth in the Round of 8 playoff tier. There is another race left in this tier, in two weeks at Martinsville. For the two, only a victory will move them forward to the Final Four.
"Yeah, that'll be fun," Zane Smith said. "Just go win Martinsville."
On lap 74, Sheldon Creed tried to go outside, and Grant Enfinger tried to go as well, moving in front of Creed. The end result: Creed bumped Enfinger, who turned sideways and started another wreck.
Carson Hocevar, sixth in the standings, saw his day end early and now places a premium on the Martinsville race.
On lap 88, Chase Purdy got bumped, which turned him sideways and off the track.