NASCAR : Talladega's 2023 racing dates set for April, October

NASCAR released its 2023 schedule for all three of its racing series, and Talladega will have Cup dates in the spring and fall again.
The GEICO 500, is set for Sunday, April 23, 2023, and will be the premier series’ 10th points race of the year. The winner of the GEICO 500 will advance to the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs. Tickets, which start at $65, are on sale now and can be found here or at www.talladegasuperspeedway.com. Kicking off the weekend April 22, will be the Ag-Pro 300 for the NASCAR Xfinity Series. The General Tire 200 ARCA Menards Series race will also be a part of the track’s tripleheader weekend.
The 2022 YellaWood 500 is just over two weeks away (Oct. 2), next year’s version of the fall classic will take place Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, and will again be the crucial, second race in the Round of 12 of the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs. The doubleheader NASCAR Playoffs weekend will start on Saturday, Sept. 29, with the Chevy Silverado 250 for the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series.
“We are thrilled to have both our GEICO 500 and YellaWood 500 weekends back next spring and fall on the NASCAR Cup Series schedule,” Talladega Superspeedway President Brian Crichton said. “Families and friends will yet again be able to converge at the greatest race track in the world for the greatest experience and entertainment. We look forward to new fans also being here, creating race traditions and taking home lifetime memories that can only be had at Talladega.”
NASCAR Cup Series schedule
Sunday, Feb. 5, Clash (L.A. Memorial Coliseum)
Thursday, Feb. 16, Duel at Daytona
Sunday, Feb. 19, DAYTONA 500
Sunday, Feb. 26, Auto Club
Sunday, March 5, Las Vegas
Sunday, March 12, Phoenix
Sunday, March 19, Atlanta
Sunday, April 2, Richmond
Sunday, April 9, Bristol Dirt
Sunday, April 16, Martinsville
Sunday, April 23, Talladega
Sunday, May 14, Darlington
Sunday, May 21, North Wilkesboro (All-Star Race)
Sunday, May 28, Charlotte
Sunday, June 4, World Wide Technology Raceway
Sunday, June 25, Nashville Superspeedway
Sunday, July 2, Chicago Street Race
Sunday, July 16, New Hampshire
Sunday, July 30, Richmond
Sunday, Aug. 13, Indianapolis Road Course
Sunday, Aug. 20, Watkins Glen
Saturday, Aug. 26, Daytona
Sunday, Sept. 3, Darlington*
Sunday, Sept. 10, Kansas*
Saturday, Sept. 16, Bristol*
Sunday, Oct. 1, Talladega*
Sunday, Oct. 8, Charlotte Roval*
Sunday, Oct. 15, Las Vegas*
Sunday, Oct. 22, Homestead-Miami*
Sunday, Oct. 29, Martinsville*
Sunday, Nov. 5, Phoenix (Championship)*
NASCAR Xfinity Series schedule
Saturday, Feb. 18, Daytona
Saturday, Feb. 25, Auto Club
Saturday, March 4, Las Vegas
Saturday, March 11, Phoenix
Saturday, March 18, Atlanta
Saturday, April 1, Richmond
Saturday, April 15, Martinsville
Saturday, April 22, Talladega
Saturday, April 29, Dover
Saturday, May 13, Darlington
Saturday, May 27, Charlotte
Saturday, June 3, Portland
Saturday, June 10, Sonoma
Saturday, June 24, Nashville Superspeedway
Saturday, July 1, Chicago Street Race
Saturday, July 8, Atlanta
Saturday, July 15, New Hampshire
Saturday, July 22, Pocono
Saturday, July 29, Road America
Saturday, Aug. 5, Michigan
Saturday, Aug. 12, Indianapolis Road Course
Saturday, Aug. 19, Watkins Glen
Saturday, Sept. 2, Darlington
Saturday, Sept. 9, Kansas
Friday, Sept. 15, Bristol*
Saturday, Sept. 23, Texas*
Saturday, Oct. 7, Charlotte Roval*
Saturday, Oct. 14, Las Vegas*
Saturday, Oct. 21, Homestead-Miami*
Saturday, Oct. 28, Martinsville*
Saturday, Nov. 4, Phoenix (Championship)*
Craftsman Truck Series schedule
Friday, March 3, Las Vegas
Saturday, March 18, Atlanta
Saturday, April 8, Bristol Dirt
Friday, April 14, Martinsville
Friday, May 12, Darlington
Saturday, May 20, North Wilkesboro
Friday, May 26, Charlotte
Saturday, June 3, World Wide Technology Raceway
Friday, June 23, Nashville Superspeedway
Saturday, July 8, Mid-Ohio
Saturday, July 22, Pocono
Saturday, July 29, Richmond
Friday, Aug. 11, Lucas Oil IRP*
Sunday, Aug. 27, Milwaukee*
Thursday, Sept. 14, Bristol*
Saturday, Sept. 30, Talladega*
Saturday, Oct. 21, Homestead-Miami*
Friday, Nov. 3, Phoenix (Championship)*