NASCAR: Talladega favorite Hemric is bouncing back with the help of new daughter Rhen

It's been a rough year for NASCAR driver Daniel Hemric, but a joyous one as well.
Last year, in his first season as a Cup racer, he was the series' rookie of the year — an award also won in the past by drivers like Chase Elliott, Joey Logano and even his hometown idol, Dale Earnhardt Sr., way back in 1979. Even so, Hemric's 25th-place finish in the 2019 Cup standings wasn't enough to save his job.
Richard Childress Racing made a change. Hemric was out, and Tyler Reddick was in. Hemric found a job, but it wasn't running a Cup Series car — he's scheduled to drive 21 Xfinity Series races for JR Motorsports, which is co-owned by fellow Kannapolis, N.C., natives Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Kelly Earnhardt Miller.
As for the joyous part? That came about three weeks ago on May 9 at 11:56 p.m. (four minutes before Mother's Day) when Hemric and wife Kenzie welcomed their daughter Rhen into the world.
"It's brought a new perspective to our lives, for sure," Hemric said with a laugh by phone from his North Carolina home. "All is not bad."
Hemric is something of a favorite locally at Talladega Superspeedway. He has developed a friendship with Russell Branham, the track's director of public relations and consumer marketing.
It goes back to Hemric's days as a Truck Series driver in 2015-16. Hemric even made an appearance at an Anniston tractor supply store when Branham asked. Hemric said that when he drove the Xfinity Series in 2017-18 and the Cup races in 2019, the friendship remained.
It has helped give Hemric good memories of coming to Talladega — not to mention he placed fifth in last year's spring race at the speedway, his best Cup finish. Hemric has built a fan base all this while.
"Russell and his entire staff, have been like family," Hemric said. "They're always welcoming us to including myself and even my family in things going on around the race track. I love Talladega. I love the atmosphere. I love the Big One on the Boulevard. They're great people and a great place to go race at and have success."
As for working his way back to the Cup Series, he's making headway in that regard. In five Xfinity races this season, he has three top-10 finishes. More than a week ago, he was sixth at Darlington and this past Monday, he was second at Charlotte, which is the NASCAR track closest to his home.
"I wish I was at the Cup level," Hemric said. "I wish I was there competing at that level this year, but the Lord has his plan and I'm back in the Xfinity Series with JR Motorsports. I'll be 100 percent truthful and say that when the season started, at Vegas and Fontana, I probably went into it without the best mental state from what I expected and what I wanted to do immediately. I didn't appreciate how hard Xfinity cars are to jump back in and how different they are than Cup cars."
Having to sit while NASCAR races were suspended because of the COVID-19 pandemic has made a difference in his approach as well.
"It's easy to say, 'Poor me,' right, after not getting to drive a race car," he said with a laugh. "So many other big things are going on in the world. Obviously, all of our frontline workers and people going to bat for each of us every day to make a difference, as we try to get through this pandemic together, those are the ones who make you take a step back and really appreciate everything around you."
NASCAR will be back this weekend at Bristol (Tenn.) Raceway. The Cup Series race (Food City presents The Supermarket Heroes 500) will be Sunday at 2:30 p.m., and fans can see Hemric in the Xfinity Series race (Cheddar's 300 presented by Alsco) on Monday at 6 p.m. FS1 will have broadcast coverage of both events.