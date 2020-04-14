NASCAR: Set to retire after 2020, Jimmie Johnson no longer so certain

Jimmie Johnson feels your pain.
If you're a NASCAR fan and frustrated you could miss seeing Johnson at Talladega in what was supposed to be his last full-time Cup Series season, Johnson wishes he could see you, too.
"There have been so many other issues at-hand to think about and be concerned with, that I haven’t thought much at all about it being my final year and what I might be missing for myself," he said. "It’s been more about others and more about the fans and what I see on my social thread, I see people that have been lifelong fans that are sad they don’t get to see me run. So, it’s been about others far more than it’s been about what affect this has had on me, personally."
The original Cup Series schedule had drivers coming to Talladega Superspeedway twice this year — the GEICO 500 on April 26 and the Alabama 500 on Oct. 4. The GEICO 500 has been postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
NASCAR has not released a revised season schedule. When racing was postponed in March, NASCAR had run only four of its scheduled 36 Cup races.
On its website, it still has marked the seven races as "TBD" (or "to be determined") with the Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 still set to run in Martinsville, Va., on May 9, although it's uncertain the track could host a Cup race that day.
Johnson, a seven-time Cup Series champion, has had plenty of success at Talladega, including a pair of wins, seven top-five finishes and 13 in the top 10. Still, of the 15 tracks in which he has driven in at least 27 Cup races, his numbers are worse only at Michigan: one win, five top-five finishes, and 13 in the top 10.
Would Johnson consider returning in 2021 because of the interruption?
"I really don’t have any answer just yet because I don’t know what’s going to happen in the coming months and if we’ll be able to run the full season or not," Johnson said. "I feel like I set out to make 2020 my last full time year, but I’ve always left the door open for other racing and NASCAR and abroad for the future and I feel like I’m still pretty much on that path.
"I am hopeful that we get our full year in and we can get that going here in a month or so or whatever the latest projected number possibly could be and that I can run the season in its entirety. I really don’t have an answer. It’s up in the air just as so much is in the world right now."
His message to fans at the moment: "We’re all in this together. Let’s do our part. I think the sooner we can control the curve and push things down, the sooner we can find out whatever our new norm is."