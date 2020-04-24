You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

NASCAR: Randy Owen, Tim Allen to participate in Talladega iRacing pre-event festivities

092618_Alabama and Friends concert_120 tp.jpg

Alabama lead singer Randy Owen sings a tune. Alabama and other bands and musicians performed a tornado benefit concert Wednesday night at Burgess-Snow Field at JSU Stadium. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)

 Trent Penny/The Anniston Star

Talladega Superspeedway announced that Country Music Hall of Fame singer Randy Owen will sing the national anthem before Sunday’s GEICO 70, which is the fifth iRacing Pro Invitational Series event since the NASCAR Cup Series was suspended in March.

According to a speedway news release, Owen will perform a virtual pre-race concert Sunday, too. The online event can be seen at 11:30 a.m. on NASCAR's YouTube and Facebook channels. NASCAR Hall of Famer Richard Childress and NASCAR.com host Alex Weaver will join Owen.

Comedian and actor Tim Allen, star of "Last Man Standing" on Fox, will serve as grand marshal of the race and give the command for drivers to “Start Your Engines.”

Giving the invocation will be Bryson Byrnes, son of long-time NASCAR broadcaster FOX commentator, Steve Byrnes, who lost his battle with cancer in April 2015.

The race is set for Sunday from noon to 1:30 p.m. on FOX and FS1.

Sports Editor Mark Edwards: 256-235-3570. On Twitter: @MarkSportsStar.

Tags

Loading...
Loading...