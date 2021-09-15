NASCAR racing: Talladega Superspeedway 2022 races set for April, October

TALLADEGA — NASCAR released its 2022 Cup Series schedule today, and it includes races at Talladega Superspeedway in April and October, which are the track's traditional dates.
The GEICO 500 will run April 24, 2022, and be the series' 10th points race of the year. The YellaWood 500 will be Oct. 2, 2022, and will serve as the second race of the Round of 12 of the Cup playoffs.
The Cup schedule will begin Feb. 20 with the 64th Daytona 500, and the Coke Zero Sugar 400 will close out the 2022 regular season Aug. 27.
“We are thrilled to have both our GEICO 500 and YellaWood 500 back next year in their traditional spots on the NASCAR Cup Series schedule,” Talladega Superspeedway President Brian Crichton said in a news release. "We have fans that come back year after year for race-family reunions and to celebrate both of our NASCAR weekends, and we can’t wait to have them back again in 2022. We look forward to new fans being here and enjoying the greatest entertainment one can imagine, beginning their own race traditions and taking home lifetime memories.”
Schedules for the NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series for 2022 will be announced later.
According to a news release, fans wishing to attend the Cup Series races at Talladega in 2022 can buy tickets starting at $75 for adults and $10 for kids 12 and younger. Account holders from 2021 can take advantage of even lower pricing when renewing their tickets and camping. For information on the 2022 GEICO 500 and YellaWood 500, fans can visit www.talladegasuperspeedway.com or call 1-877-Go2-DEGA (1-877-462-3342).
The 2021 edition of the YellaWood 500 is coming up in a little more than two weeks. The full schedule for the upcoming weekend includes:
Sat, Oct. 2: Chevy Silverado 250 at TALLADEGA NASCAR Camping World Truck Series at noon (FS1); 94 laps
Sat, Oct. 2: Sparks 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series at 3:30 p.m. (NBCSN); 113 laps
Sun, Oct. 3: YellaWood 500 NASCAR Cup Series at 1 p.m. (NBC); 188 laps