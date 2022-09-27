 Skip to main content
NASCAR Q&A: Ryan Blaney talks Talladega success, acting and his favorite snack

Ryan Blaney

Ryan Blaney has won two races at Talladega Superspeedway.

 Bob Crisp/The Daily Home

Ryan Blaney knows how to win in the Cup Series. He's done it seven times, after all, including twice at Talladega.

He's had a hard time getting victories this year. Even though he has nine top-five finishes, he hasn't reached Victory Lane since last year. As NASCAR's Cup Series moves into the second race of the three-race Round of 12, a win sure would be nice.

Senior Editor Mark Edwards: 256-235-3570. On Twitter: @MarkSportsStar.