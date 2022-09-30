NASCAR Q&A: Michael McDowell talks superspeedway success, rising career and his favorite snack

Michael McDowell comes to Talladega this week out of the Cup Series playoff picture, but he's still a threat to win.
In the past six races at Talladega Superspeedway, he's got a third-place finish, a fifth-place and an eighth-place. He's also got three top-five finishes at the circuit's other superspeedway track in Daytona, including his only Cup Series win in 2021 when he won the Daytona 500.
He's 37, which is older than quite a few of his competitors, but is coming into the prime of his career. He has raced on the Cup Series since 2008 but almost all of his best results have come since 2019. That's when he has recorded 22 of his 28 career top-10 finishes.
His average finish this season is 16.5, which is by far the best of his career.
McDowell took time recently to answer a slate of questions about his Daytona win from a year ago, his success at Talladega and, of course, his favorite snack.
Question: You won an exciting race at Daytona to start last season. Can you describe what that win has meant to your career since then?
Answer: It's hard to put it into words just how significant that win was. Winning the Daytona 500, the biggest race in our sport and not just our sport but arguably in motorsports, for that to be our first win and to come after so many years of struggling and grinding it out and trying to stay in the sport, sort of hold on for dear life, to finally get my first win and have it be a race of that significance, it was a lifetime achievement. It's amazing. It's obviously done a tremendous amount for my career, but more than anything, I've dedicated my entire life to being a race-car driver and to have it finally come to fruition where you feel like you've really accomplished something was special.
Q: It's been a year and a half, but does it ever get old talking about that Daytona win?
A: No (laughing), I don't think it's something you ever get tired of. That's what's different about a race like that, right? It's one of those historic events that everybody will remember, and it's something that I think of Indy 500, Le Mans and 24 Hours at Daytona — those are marquee races that just always will have a lot of meaning and impact.
Q: Lately, you've gotten some good results. You've gotten a career-high 11 top-10 finishes. It looks like part of a trend the last three years where you've been getting better and better. Could you discuss that improvement and how your crew chief, Blake Harris, has helped you this season.
A: There's definitely been a good trend for us at Front Row Motorsports, and what's caused that transition is good people and making progress. It's been small steps. Each year that I've been there we've gotten a few positions better on our average finish and our points standing. We're at a point where over the last two years now, we are more consistent in that top 15. When you do that every week, you're going to have more top 10s and more top-fives and more opportunities to win races. It has not been an overnight success. It's been something that's been a process over the last five years, but it's also been a lot of fun and rewarding to slowly build this program to the point and place that it's at now.
Obviously, adding Blake to the team over the off-season, that's been a great jump for us. It's been a great transition for me. For all of us, it's been a step forward in the right direction. I think this Next Gen car is a big part of that, too. Just having a fresh, clean slate from an overall car platform standpoint and all new parts and pieces, with everybody having the same parts and pieces, it's a very level playing field. It's just put us in a really good spot.
Q: You've been something of a favorite with local fans at Talladega because you've had some good finishes there recently. You were fifth in the fall 2019 race, third in the spring 2010 race and eighth this past spring. Why do you think you've done well there lately?
A: For me, I've become a student of superspeedway racing, and that's something I started many years back. People used to say, "Oh, it's anyone's race. It's a crapshoot." There's a lot of elements to superspeedway racing, that style of racing. But, I saw a trend that it was the same guys running up front and winning those races. And the same trend at Daytona.
If you look from a historical standpoint, there's a lot of guys who are multi-time winners at those places. Think about Denny Hamlin winning three Daytona 500s, and Brad Keselowski and the success he's had at Talladega. I became a student of those guys and what they did. I tried to watch video and study data and put myself in their positions while they're making those moves and figure out how they're processing things and how they're thinking about it, because I felt like those guys were the guys who were typically winning. And, if you want to win, you're going to have to figure out what the guys winning are doing. That's been a big part of the success at the superspeedways.
It's not perfect. You can still get in the Big One. You still can be in the wrong place at the wrong time, but I feel like the last six or seven trips to Talladega and Daytona, we've been in contention to win.
Q: Last question: what's your favorite snack? Denny Hamlin says it's anything with peanut butter; Chase Elliott says nothing beats a big bowl of cereal; and Austin Dillon says a chocolate chip cookie is hard to top.
A: Am I allowed to say pizza as a snack?
Q: Of course, pizza is a great snack.
A: Maybe rather than a whole pizza, it would be a slice.