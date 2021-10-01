NASCAR Q&A: Kyle Busch talks 2008 Talladega win, his staying power, and a charity that's personal

Kyle Busch began racing full-time on the Cup Series circuit the year he turned 20, and he's shown real staying power.
When the 36-year-old Busch finished third this past Sunday in the South Point 400, it was his 600th Cup start. Including Trucks and Xfinity, he has more than 1,000 starts in NASCAR's top three series.
He has 59 Cup wins, which is an average of about one win for every Cup race he has run, although only one of those victories has come in his 32 starts at Talladega. He won the 2008 spring race when it was called the Aaron's 499.
Even so, his record at Talladega is solid. He and Mark Martin are the only drivers to win a Trucks race, Xfinity race and Cup race at the track.
He's won a pair of Cup championships in 2015 and 2019, which is one up on his brother, Kurt Busch, who won the Cup title in 2004. Kyle Busch was second in 2017 and has placed in the top five a total of seven times. At the moment, he's third in the standings.
Away from racing, he and his wife Samantha and son Brexton live in North Carolina. Kyle and Samantha are passionate about their charity, the Bundle of Joy Fund. He's also passionate about the Denver Broncos.
One of his biggest sponsors is Mars Inc., which owns M&M's candy. Talladega fans will see him drive the No. 18 M&M’S Toyota Camry for Joe Gibbs Racing.
Busch took time recently to answer a slate of questions about Talladega, his career and, of course, his favorite snack. (Hint: it's one of his sponsors.)
Question: You're one of only two drivers to win in Trucks, Xfinity and Cup at Talladega. Did you know that little factoid, and can you think of why you've been as good as you've been at this track?
Answer: I think I knew it. There's 23 or 24 race tracks that I've been to that I've won in all three divisions. That's more than anybody. Talladega being added to that is certainly pretty cool.
Unfortunately, I've only won there once in the Cup Series, but I've been wrecked out of there an awful lot of times. So we'd love to flip that stat around. That'd sure be nice.
It's a product of restrictor plate races when you're racing in such tight groups, and sometimes mistakes are going to be made and things are going to happen, but it seems like it's all too familiar for us in the 18 car going to those tracks.
Q: You really hit it on the head. Talladega can be so unpredictable, but what's something you enjoy about the track?
A: It's the biggest speedway that we have on our schedule. The track and the history are pretty neat. You'd love to be able to add to that yourself. We'll keep trying to do that.
Q: You've won a bunch of races, so it's understandable if you don't recall a lot of details about all of them, but what might you recall about winning a Cup race at Talladega in 2008?
A: It's kind of an interesting factoid is Mars had just gone through an acquisition of buying Wrigley Gum brand, and the Wrigley car with Juan Montoya in the Big Red car that pushed me and got me to the front and then we were able to win the race.
It almost seems like a conspiracy, if you will, that the Wrigley car helped out the Mars car after Mars had bought Wrigley. That was an interesting piece of it. Other than that, it was kind of a normal Talladega day. We were able to stay up front and were fast, and we kept ourselves out of the wrecks.
Toward the end, it got a bit dicey. I remember we banged doors with Jamie McMurray, I think, and had a tire mark on the side of the car, but we were able to get to the front when it mattered most. I think there was a wreck that happened behind us, and the caution came out, and the race was over.
Q: I'm impressed that you remember as much about it as you do.
A: When you've won only one at Talladega, there's only one highlight to remember.
Q: It's incredible to think that you now have 600 Cup starts and more than 1,000 in the top three series combined. What do you owe your staying power to?
A: I think I came in here at such an early age that I felt like I had such a runway in front of me to be able to go out there and run so many races. I did that early in my career, so I was able to run all those races in Truck, Xfinity and Cup. I just did it.
You'd wake up Monday morning after a three-day weekend, and you'd feel fine. No big deal. That's kind of why I did it. It bettered me for sure and got me to the place where I'm at today.
Unfortunately, we're limited on what we can do now in this day and age, so I don't get to run as many races as I'd like. But, I'm also getting older, so it probably would've naturally died off anyway.
Q: You and your wife Samantha are involved in a neat charity, the Bundle of Joy Fund. Why is this a special cause for you two?
A: The way that whole cause came out was through our son Brexton. Samantha and I had trouble conceiving naturally to have our son Brexton, so we had to go through IVF, which is in vitro fertilization. I had to go see the doctor and have him work his magic to conceive our son Brexton. After all that went down and we had our son Brexton, we thought, "Man, this is really an expensive process. This is a long process. This is a very mentally taxing process as well." We thought we could start a foundation and raise awareness around it.
We also could build funds from many of the sponsors that support us to help other families achieve their own bundle of joy. So far, today we've helped over 50 families. We've had over 35 babies born. We're right at the $1 million mark in donations to help families in the Charlotte area. Because there's so many legalities to it and it's very challenging to work with too many clinics, we work with the REACH Clinic in Charlotte.
That's where we've done all of our success with other families being able to have their babies. Also, it stems past that, too. We have sort of a community of Bundle of Joy babies that the moms and the dads have a private Facebook group where they share each other's pictures and stories. They all get together, and many of them are friends. They hang out together, and their kids are growing up together. It's really, really cool.
Q: I'm told you're a Denver Broncos fan. They're 3-0. Is this the year they make it back to the playoffs?
A: It's early to talk about that yet. I'll admit that they're 3-0, which is great. Take it when you can get it, but unfortunately, the teams that they've played are all 0-3. They're not playing very good teams yet, so we've got to work on what's next. This next weekend is going to be a pretty big game. You're playing the Baltimore Ravens, which is a good team. You've got them at home in Denver.
The team has played well. Unfortunately, Jerry Jeudy is out with an injury. Hopefully, he gets back soon. (Nick) Chubb is also out with an injury. Of course, you've always got Von Miller there, who's a good guy to rely on. Melvin Gordon is a good guy to rely on. Courtland Sutton is coming into his own, so it's fun to watch the team.
Q: Last question: what's your favorite snack? Denny Hamlin says it's anything with peanut butter; Chase Elliott says nothing beats a big bowl of cereal; and Austin Dillon says a chocolate chip cookie is hard to top.
A: Fortunately for me, I've got a slew of M&M's products in the pantry, whether it's M&M's, Starburst, Skittles, Milky Way, Snickers and all the different kinds of M&M's, whether its plain, crispy, peanut butter, fudge brownie. We're all over the board. We definitely don't have a problem with snacks in this house.
Q: I don't mind telling you that I love caramel M&Ms.
A: I do, too. They came out a few years ago, and we even had the blue paint scheme in 2017 for caramel M&Ms. We had a good year in 2017. I wouldn't mind having that back.