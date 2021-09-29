NASCAR Q&A: Joey Logano talks his most interesting Talladega memory, fatherhood, favorite snack

As an up-and-coming race car driver, Joey Logano got tagged with the nickname "sliced bread" by veteran Mark Martin.
As in, Logano was the greatest thing since sliced bread. It wasn't meant as a compliment.
Then a 19-year-old with a full-time Cup Series ride, Logano struggled. He won only one race in his first three years.
Time passed, and now 31, Logano has established himself as one of the best on the circuit. He has 27 career wins, a Cup championship in 2018, and finished in the top eight in six of the past seven years.
He's in the Cup playoffs again this year and sits at seventh in the Cup standings. Now the Series heads to Talladega, where Logano has had his share of frustrations, including a 39th-place finish in this year's spring race.
But, he's won three races, and five other times he was in the top five. Logano recently spent time on the phone to field a few questions about Talladega, his career and, of course, his favorite snack. He was in a good mood and very talkative, which ensured an interesting Q&A for NASCAR fans:
Question: You've had some great days at Talladega and some bad days. It can be an unpredictable track. How do you manage the unpredictability as well as you do?
Answer: I don't know if I've managed it that well, as of late. (Laughs.) It's funny that you bring that up because we had a meeting this morning about Talladega strategy and how we're going to handle that race. There's a lot of different ways of looking at it, that's for sure, especially in the playoffs where there's so much on the line. Earlier in the year, you go for the win. If you crash, you crash, and you go onto the next thing.
Well, crashing in a three-race series like we have in the playoffs, that's a pretty big hit. You've got to be able to survive that race and get to your other engine. At the same time, a win gets you in, no matter what. It's really hard to figure out what you need to do at Talladega to maximize your day, to maximize your points.
Q: You have three Cup wins at the Talladega Superspeedway. Do you have a favorite?
A: I'd say all of them are special in their own way. The one that stands out to me the most probably the one we won and the fans are throwing stuff at me. (Laughs.) I'll always have that memory of beer cans exploding off the front windshield of my car. Never seen that before. (Laughs.) Only at Talladega would you see that.
(In 2015, Logano beat out Talladega Superspeedway favorite Dale Earnhardt Jr. for the win at the Campingworld.com 500.)
Q: It seems like yesterday when it seemed like you were the youngest driver ever to do this and the youngest to do that. It's like it's gone by so fast. Does it ever feel that way to you?
A: It depends on the day. (Laughs.) Sometimes days it feels longer. I guess it seems like the days are long but the years are short, but it probably depends on how it's going. I was thinking the other day about the amount of time I've been at Team Penske, and I've been here for quite a long time now, going back to 2013.
Time does fly, but I've got a long ways to go. I'm not done yet.
Q: You came into the sport with a lot of hype, but you've delivered to become one of the most accomplished drivers of your generation. Can you think of any of the reasons you've been able to move forward and continue staying an elite driver?
A: There's never just one thing that makes you successful in anything you do, but I think the things that are consistent throughout are the effort — effort equals results, which is something we live by here at Team Penske — and being open-minded. Also, it's knowing what your place is and appreciating the people around you that help you. Those three things are keys to success.
Having people surrounding you that are smarter than you are and retaining those people and making them want to work with you, those are key things.
Q: I'm told you enjoy classic cars. What kind of cars do you like and what are some of your favorites?
A: I drove a '54 Ford to work today. (Laughs.) I'm into kind of anything. Something fun and different. Unique stuff. I don't have one genre of cars that I stick to. Most of them are older cars. I just like cruising around in different cars and having fun. That's kind of my thing, my hobby. It's something I've always enjoyed, going back to when I was a kid. My dad had an old Chevy, and going with him, I guess those same moments now with my son are so special. It's something that's been handed down through generations.
Q: You and your wife Brittany have two young sons. What's the best part of fatherhood for you?
A: They're so young, so there's still a lot of runway ahead. I think so far, your perspective changes about what's important in life and what's not. Seeing them grow up is what I'm most excited about. Honestly, it's the most important thing.
That is your legacy — your children. All you can do is give them the tools and the resources to become strong members of our society. And, watching them grow and the things they say and what they're interested in, it's been pretty fun so far. Lot of growing to do — and lot of growing for dad, too. (Laughs.)
Q: The mission statement of the Joey Logano Foundation seems focused on helping children and young adults. Can you tell us why this is a priority with you?
A: For kids and young adults that have been through a lot at a young age and maybe haven't made the best decisions at that moment, you give them a second chance, give them tools and resources they need to become a contributing member of society, and that's all they need. Sometimes we need a second chance. All we need sometimes is for someone to put an arm around you and say, hey, this time let's do it this way.
Those qualities are what we try to instill in kids and the organizations that the Joey Logano Foundation works with. We've been doing it long enough that we're seeing success stories come out of it. That's the whole purpose of everything we do. That's what will live on.
Q: Last question: what's your favorite snack? Denny Hamlin says it's anything with peanut butter; Chase Elliott says nothing beats a big bowl of cereal; and Austin Dillon says a chocolate chip cookie is hard to top.
A: Oh, chocolate chip cookies are pretty good. My favorite snack? … I honestly don't snack much. If I am hungry, I just grab whatever is in front me. I think I need to eat bigger meals. (Laughs.)