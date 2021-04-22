NASCAR Q&A: Corey LaJoie talks about racing family, favorite charity, his nickname and his podcast

Corey LaJoie is a racing legacy who is in his fifth year of driving regularly on NASCAR's Cup Circuit.
His grandfather, Don LaJoie, is a member of the New England Auto Racing Hall of Fame. So is his father, Randy LaJoie, who won the Xfinity Series Championships in 1996 and 1997.
A potential fourth generation of LaJoie drivers is Levi Ronnie LaJoie, son of Corey and Kelly LaJoie. He was born March 10, 2020.
He's a real threat on NASCAR's superspeedway tracks at Talladega and Daytona, garnering all four of his career top-10 finishes at those tracks, including three at Daytona (sixth in 2019, eighth in 2020 and ninth in 2021) and once at Talladega (seventh in the fall 2019 race. He also has one 11th-place finish at each track.
Away from racing, he's big on mountain biking and raising money for the Christian charity Samaritan's Feet at SamaritansFeet.org. He has raised nearly $250,000 for the organization, which provides shoes to children in need. He also hosts a podcast called Stacking Pennies.
LaJoie recently agreed to a question-and-answer sessions about his life, his charity and hopes for his son:
Question: What's your first memory of your dad racing?
Answer: I was probably 5 or 6 when he was starting to get some positive traction, and he won those two Busch Series championships in 1996 and '97. I remember going to Myrtle Beach, going to South Boston and some of those old short tracks and hanging out in the motorhome.
Every summer when school got over all the way up to where we were probably 12, we would load up the motorhome and we would travel for two, two-and-a-half months and just go track to track, and we saw all the stuff from the Grand Canyon to Niagara Falls and everywhere in between. Lot of cool memories of hanging out with family and going to racetracks with Dad.
Hopefully, I can do that with my son when he gets old enough to appreciate it.
Q: When did you know you wanted to race like him?
A: There's a pretty distinct moment. It was at Darlington, and I was about 5 or 6. I remember after the race walking through with Mom, and I was holding her hand.
I was walking past all these cars all sandblasted and rubber pits all over them, and I remember the smell of the gas and the smell of the rubber. The cards had been driven to the ragged edge for three hours. It was then that I was, "Man, this is pretty damn cool." That was when I was bucking Dad to get me a go-kart and get me going.
Q: You're a relatively new father. Are you hoping Levi makes it four generations of racers?
A: I don't know, man. Racing is a tough deal right now, with how expensive the sport is to even get yourself surrounded with the right people to kind of go pursue a career. If Grandpa wants to help out with the racing budget, he is more than welcome.
Whatever Levi does, hopefully he commits to it and has a passion for it to always continue to better himself. I'll always support what he wants to do, whether it's racing or something else.
Q: What led you to the charity you're involved with, Samaritan's Feet?
A: My racing nickname is "Super Shoe," and I've always wanted to provide shoes through the platform of racing to kids in need and people who might need a helping hand. Lo and behold, I got introduced to Manny (founder Emmanuel “Manny” Ohonme) through a mutual meeting, and what was going to be a 30-minute meeting turned into a 2½-hour meeting. We just hit it off really well.
We brainstormed ways to plug into my platform what they do, and it was kind of a natural fit, and it was really fun to embrace. We were able to raise a bunch of money and a bunch of pairs of shoes and make a lot of kids' day. Samaritan's Feet is near and dear to my heart.
Q: How did you get the nickname "Super Shoe"?
A: One of my Dad's friends when I was 8 or 9 years old, and I was racing against kids my age, and I started to get pretty good at it. I was winning a bunch, and it's similar to a good wide receiver in football, they call him "Hands" or "Hot Hands" or something. In racing, if you're a "Shoe" then you must be a pretty good driver. Dad's buddies started the moniker "Super Shoe," and it stuck. Lot of my buddies call me "Shoe." They probably don't even know my name is Corey; they call me "Shoe." It's a natural fit to be part of a shoe charity.
Q: How did you get interested in mountain biking?
A: Mountain biking is probably the most similar to the stimulation you get behind the wheel. You know the self-preservation switch that everybody has, and how much you want to push yourself. I love mountain biking because it allows you to kind of build that threshold.
There's a lot of stuff that applies in racing that you can kind of incorporate in a mountain bike than some other ways to train. If I crash on a mountain bike, it's my own doing, not somebody else's. It's probably as safe or unsafe as you want to make it.
Q: You have a podcast. How did you get involved, and are you enjoying it?
A: I have a lot of fun with it. I had a podcast on the MRN platform for the last two years called "Sunday Money." Had a lot of fun and got used to that side of the sport, which was new to me. I started to get a decent grasp on it, and NASCAR.com wanted to take it internal and start a new show called "Stacking Pennies," which is kind of my racing motto of trying to find the small victory each and every week. It's started to get some traction. It's 11 episodes in, and it's got a good amount of downloads. The people at NASCAR seem to enjoy it, and I haven't stuck my foot in my mouth too many times.