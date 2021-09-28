NASCAR Q&A: Brad Keselowski talks Talladega victories, football and his favorite snack

Brad Keselowski knows all about winning at Talladega.
He has six victories at the Superspeedway, which is tied for second all-time. Dale Earnhardt Sr. won 10, while Keselowski, Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Jeff Gordon won six apiece.
Keselowski, 37, is good at other tracks, too. He has 35 career victories. In addition, he won the 2012 Cup Series championship and has finished in the top five a total of five times, including second in 2020.
A Michigan native, he has an active life outside of the track. He and his wife Paige life in Mooresville, N.C., with their young daughters Scarlett and Autumn.
He loves University of Michigan football, Detroit Red Wings hockey, Detroit Lions football and United States history. He's done a little bit of film work, having appeared in Sharknado 3: Oh Hell No! (2015), Logan Lucky (2017), and Sullivan & Son (2012).
He comes from a NASCAR family as his father (Bob Keselowski), uncle (Ron Keselowski) and brother (Brian Keselowski) were professional drivers.
Brad Keselowski took a few minutes recently to talk about his favorite Talladega victory, football and, of course, his favorite snack.
Question: You've had so much success at Talladega, which can be an unpredictable track. Why do you think you and your race team do well here?
Answer: Tough question. I think we've done a good job of putting ourselves in position and making the right moves when it counts. The thing about the plate tracks is that, specifically Talladega, is you wreck as much as you get to run.
The key is the races where you don't get wrecked, you gotta capitalize and you've got to get a good finish, and hopefully, you get a win. We've done a good job, not necessarily of not getting wrecked, but when we do run and we don't get wrecked, we've done a good job of getting something respectable out of it, in respect to wins and top fives.
I don't know if that's the answer you were looking for, but it's not magic. I'm not going to tell you I can see the air.
Q: Do you have a favorite Talladega victory?
A: Hard to say. I like them all. The win there in '14 was special. The win there in '09 was special. The win there in '12 was special. The win there in '17 … yeah, they're all pretty special. I got two kids. It would be like trying to pick which one I like most.
Q: Do you mind if I offer you my personal favorite?
A: Go ahead! Hit me.
Q: The 2014 fall win because it seemed like a lot of great drivers were in contention that day. It's been seven years, but do you remember much about that race?
A: What I remember most is that in the middle of the race, something happened to Jamie McMurray. I don't know if he got a flat tire or what, but he spun out and hit me right in the door.
I remember thinking that if he hit me a foot farther forward or a foot farther back, he would've wrecked me and I'd have been out of the race. Instead, he hit me right square in the door of the car. We were able to fix it, and go on to win the race. That was good luck, I think.
Q: You come from a racing family with your dad and uncle being drivers. What are some good pieces of advice or things you learned from them that you still would pass along to a young driver today?
A: The biggest piece of advice my dad ever gave me was that when you get in the car, there's nobody bigger than you. It's kind of how you play and how tough you are mentally. It's not how big and tough you are physically. I carry that with me every day.
Q: You and your wife Paige have two young children, and you've even posted some cute videos of the kids on your social media feeds. What's the best part of fatherhood for you?
A: The best part of being a dad is learning how much bigger the world is than you think it is. Learning what a true miracle is. And, gaining all that perspective. It's pretty incredible.
Q: In your biography on your website, you're listed as a big fan of the University of Michigan, the Detroit Lions and the Madden video game. Who are some of the players you most enjoy watching, whether they're active now or not?
A: I was a big Desmond Howard fan. Tom Brady fan because he was from Michigan. Both are Michigan players. Charles Woodson. I thought he was really cool. I mostly cheered for all the Michigan players. Two are Heisman winners and one has a bunch of championship rings.
Q: Was there ever a time when you wanted to be a football player instead of a driver?
A: Oh, yeah, but I realized real quickly that I never had the physical build to be successful at that. My hands were too small to play quarterback. I'm not big enough to do anything else. Or fast enough.
Q: If you had not gone into racing, what's another sport you think you might've enjoyed or might've picked up?
A: I do like tennis. That's probably the limit of my physical ability, to be quite honest.
Q: Are you good at tennis?
A: No, gosh no. I just like it.
Q: Last question: what's your favorite snack? Denny Hamlin says it's anything with peanut butter; Chase Elliott says nothing beats a big bowl of cereal; and Austin Dillon says a chocolate chip cookie is hard to top.
A: I would say anything my wife makes because I'm trying to be a good husband. She makes some really mean snacks. It's hard to pick a favorite. She made chocolate-covered bananas the other day and that was really good. I'm going to say that's my favorite because my wife made it.