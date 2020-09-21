NASCAR Q&A: Austin Dillon talks baby son, Little League Baseball, favorite snack, and racing

For NASCAR driver Austin Dillon, 2020 hasn't been so bad.
On the track, the 30-year-old is putting together one of his best seasons. He has a win at Fort Worth, four finishes in the top five, and nine in the top 10. This is his seventh season driving the No. 3 car for his grandfather, Richard Childress, and his company, Richard Childress Racing.
Dillon made the Cup Series playoffs for the fourth time in five years and has advanced to the Round of 12 for the second time. At the moment, he is eighth in the standings as the Cup Series heads to Las Vegas on Sunday. After that, the Series will go to Talladega for the YellaWood 500 on Oct. 4.
Off the track, it's been even more eventful for Dillon and his family. He and wife Whitney welcome their first child in June: son Ace RC Dillon.
Recently while at home in North Carolina, Dillon took time to field a few questions by telephone in a one-on-one interview with Anniston Star Sports Editor Mark Edwards. Dillon talked about watching the movie "Cars" and a favorite character, Owen Wilson as "Lightning McQueen."
Dillon also chatted about the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pa. In 2002, as a 12-year-old baseball player, Dillon played for Southwest Forsyth Little League out of Clemmons, N.C., and his team made the World Series. They went 0-3, but he was enshrined in the Little League Hall of Excellence in 2019.
Question: You're having a great year on and off the track. Can you sum up what it's been like for you and your growing family?
Answer: A lot of people have been complaining about 2020 and everything that's going on. For us, it's actually been nice. I'm getting more time to be at home and be with my family, and I enjoy that.
I definitely miss some of the hustle and bustle of the schedule we used to have, but having a child, I think it came at a good time for us. I've been getting to spend a lot of time with Ace and have a lot of fun being a dad.
Q: How are mornings like since Ace was born versus how mornings were like before?
A: A bit like "Groundhog Day." I wake up and Owen Wilson is on the TV playing Lightning McQueen. I come downstairs and Ace is kind of watching "Cars" and we get him up, and I go for a golf cart ride.
We have the same kind of schedule. Keep him on a good schedule there. He gets up and falls asleep when he's had his milk, and then I get him up and go on a golf cart ride.
Q: Could you tell the story about how you and your wife came up with the name Ace?
A: My grandfather has a picture of me, and he's holding the Ace of Spades and said I was the ace in the hole. That's when I was a kid. I have a logo with an "A" and "D" — my initials — and it looks like a spade. I thought Ace would be a cool name, and we went with RC (for the middle name) for my grandfather: Ace RC Dillon.
Q: You and your brother Ty worked hard as kids, building your own cars to race on dirt tracks and short tracks. When you were growing up, did you have any favorite race-car drivers you looked up to?
A: Being around the racetrack as a kid, I always pulled for RCR, anybody who was in our cars. I think one of the drivers I was one of the biggest fans of was Dale (Earnhardt) Jr. when he had that hat on backwards, running that 8 car. I thought that was cool as a kid.
Q: Because of your family history, it's hard to imagine you and Ty as anything but race-car drivers. If you guys hadn't been racers, what sport do you think you two would've tried or been good at?
A: Well, I played in the Little League World Series when I was 12 years old. I thought I was going to be a baseball player for a while.
I love sports in general. I'd be involved in any kind of sport, but I'd circle baseball because that's what I was doing a lot of. That was a lot of fun.
Q: Can you describe what that experience was like in Williamsport?
A: It was a blast. I learned a lot about team sports and interacting with the guys on the team. Two-a-day practices at 12 years old, you learn a lot about discipline and how to sacrifice for each other. It's an atmosphere I've always tried to create in our teams in racing.
Q: Did you have a favorite position back then?
A: I played second base. That was probably my spot. I loved turning two, getting double plays up the middle.
Q: When you've got some down time, what are some favorite things that you like to do?
A: Right now, it's been all about Ace, you know what I mean? Just kind of hanging out with him.
I love to golf. I think golf is probably my favorite thing. I wish I had done more of that when I was a kid.
Q: What's a good day at the golf course like for you? What would you say is a good score for you?
A: Low 80s. I'm still trying to break 80. I've been really close. I've had 80 twice. I think 78 or 79 are cursed. I can't get there. I've had plenty of opportunities. I get in my mind too much.
Q: What is your favorite snack? When I asked Chase Elliott that, he said nothing beats a big bowl of cereal.
A: Favorite snack … what would be my favorite snack … currently, I would say a chocolate chip cookie. I'm a big chocolate chip cookie fan, and I'd consider that a snack. It's more of a dessert, but a big chocolate chip cookie is very fulfilling.
Q: Could you talk about the playoffs? You're doing well, and the season is going great. What are your thoughts on how you would like to close out the year?
A: We've started off really strong, making noise. We just want to keep it going. Do everything we can to get to the next round and the next round and hopefully have a chance to go to Phoenix and have an opportunity at a championship.
We've shown up and had speed — the speed that it takes to do it at the short track. I want to keep grinding, and hopefully, it all works out.