NASCAR Q&A: Austin Cindric talks season-opening win, X Games appearance, and favorite snack

NASCAR Cup Series 64th Annual Daytona 500

DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 20: Austin Cindric, driver of the #2 Discount Tire Ford, celebrates in the Ruoff Mortgage victory lane after winning the NASCAR Cup Series 64th Annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on Feb. 20, 2022. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Austin Cindric is 24 years old and only 37 races into his NASCAR Cup Series career. Even so, he already has a major victory.

He finished first in the season-opening Daytona 500, when he was 23, and that made him the event's second-youngest winner.

