HAMPTON, Ga. — Brad Keselowski’s status was “uncertain.” That was the report coming from the garage area Saturday, and it streamed along the “crawl” on the sports networks with the scores, the updates on English soccer and just how naughty an NFL owner may or may not have been.
Here’s what was certain, if you know anything about Keselowski: he was going to be in the car if he needed a thermos of chicken soup, an IV and an airsickness bag in his lap.
Then came Sunday, and you were again certain that Brad Keselowski is in the Earnhardt-Yarborough-Foyt toughness pantheon, gutting out a three-car-length victory over Martin Truex Jr. in the Folds of Honor QuickTrip 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway.
He was feeling just “good enough to get the job done,” he beamed in victory lane.
It was the 28th career Monster Energy NASCAR Cup triumph for Keselowski, 35, who drives the No. 2 Team Penske Ford Mustang. It’s his 60th overall win for Penske, counting the Xfinity Series, and makes him the winningest driver in the organization’s history.
Kurt Busch was third, defending Atlanta champ Kevin Harvick fourth and Clint Bowyer fifth, followed by Kyle Busch, Erik Jones and pole-sitter Aric Almirola among the 17 drivers (of 37 starters) who finished on the lead lap.
After a week of rain, Sunday introduced clear skies and a steady, strong wind here in these southernmost exurbs of Atlanta. It did not, however, do anything to enhance the attendance. The grandstands, with a capacity of 125,000, were barely a third full. The circuit now heads west, to Las Vegas and Phoenix.
As much Keselowski holding off Truex at the front of the field made for captivating viewing, the plot centered about drivers who weren’t on the final lap. At least to listen to Truex, who said he “had the best car” and “we probably should have won that one.”
After a pit road incident — more on that wacky moment in just a bit — there was a restart on lap 282 of 325, during which Truex found himself behind lapped cars who were desperately trying to keep heads above water.
“It’s a shame we got put in that position,” Truex said. He said the lapped cars “had no respect for the leaders. It was completely uncalled for.” Most of his ire was reserved for Ricky Stenhouse Jr., who yielded no space for passing and “completely killed us for 25 or 30 laps.”
Now, to pit road: B.J. McCloud threw things for a loop when he stuttered on pit road and was struck by Ryan Preece, bringing out the caution on lap 274. At Daytona, two dozen guys wreck on the track. At Atlanta, the mangled metal comes from pit road. Preece, he explained, had quickly glanced down at the tachometer on his dash and didn’t see McCloud; it’s the NASCAR version of crashing-while-texting.
There was no shortage of apparent contenders, some of whom were eliminated by their own mistakes. Almirola was caught speeding on pit road after dominating much of Stage 1. Kyle Busch roared through the field but in doing so wore down his tires and clipped the wall. Kyle Larson, who led a race-high 142 laps, was caught speeding off pit road, trying to maintain his lead over Harvick, who was strong but a tick off.
So, it turned out that Keselowski was as opportunistic as he was nauseous.