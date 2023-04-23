NASCAR: Kyle Busch's late gamble at Talladega pays off with trip to Victory Lane

TALLADEGA — There are probably plenty of fans at home and in the stands who thought Kyle Busch didn’t deserve to win Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway when a wreck ended the race abruptly during the second overtime restart.
Just know that line forms behind the driver of the No. 8, himself.
“I wouldn’t say today we contended much … Our average running position and where we ran most of the day wouldn’t have showed we contended much,” Busch said.
What Busch had was luck, and he wasn’t afraid to embrace that following Sunday’s win, which saw him edge out second-place finisher Ryan Blaney by 1.166 seconds.
“Sometimes you gotta be lucky,” Busch said. “You know, and some of these races come down to that and you got to take them when they come your way.”
Busch’s crew chief, Randall Burnett, might argue that Busch’s luck was two-fold, starting with the decision not to pit when the caution flag came out on lap 184 of what was supposed to be a 188-lap race that ended up going 196 laps in total.
Burnett hesitated when the time came to make the call. Then, after Busch passed by pit road, Burnett called out for the driver to come in for fuel.
“I just called honestly, I called it too late,” Burnett said. “And it was a fortunate mistake. You know what I mean? We just, we kind of lucked out there, and he saved enough under those cautions to make it to the end.”
Although Busch often invoked the word “luck” when answering questions on Sunday night, the decision to pass up refueling late was not a moment when fortunate favored him. If anything, this was when the driver made his own luck.
“I, on my own mind, was like, there's no way you come to pit road and just throw away your day, like your day is done,” Busch said. “You know, and we didn't have any stage points. We had nothing at that point in the race, you know, so I was just like, why not just take the chance.
"And so he said ‘pit pit pit,’ and I was like, it is a good thing it's too late anyway. So you know, I just, I knew I wasn't going to get it, get it in there. But also what I wouldn't have anyways, I would have just taken the chance and just said you know what, roll the dice. Let's go.”
The dice couldn’t have rolled any better for the now-two-time Talladega winner, whose last win at the Superspeedway came in 2008.
Bubba Wallace took first place just as the drivers crossed the line to start the final lap. Within seconds, Ryan Blaney attempted to pass him repeatedly.
Wallace blocked him each time, but he didn’t quite get into position in time during his last maneuver, and Blaney nudged Wallace’s left lightly, sending him into the wall and causing a multi-car collision that ended the race.
“In my mind, you kind of triple move like that, triple block, you can’t block three times,” Blaney said. “So I don’t know, just runs are so big, and it’s as the leader, Bubba is trying to block, which is the right thing to do, but you know, I think he kinda moved three times. And we don’t really get a lot of those. I mean, I gotta go somewhere. So I hate that cars got torn up. I hate for us being so close to the win, but I’m not blaming anybody. It was just hard racing at the end of this thing.”
Busch, who was riding the inside lane away from Blaney and Wallace, who battled over the middle of the track, said he was fortunate to “squeak through” at the end without getting caught up in the wreck.
But here again, Busch put himself in a position to be, as he would say, “lucky.”
“Off of (turn) four, Bubba was coming with a head of steam, and I could have turned up to get in front of him and try to block it, but I'm like, I'm gonna get wrecked,” Busch said. “You know, my stuff would not take pushes anyways, and so I was not going to put myself in a spot where I was going to try to take one. So I just let those guys go by and say, you know what, we'll just sort it out down the backstretch and see what happens. We got four more corners to see what happens.”
The wreck ended the race, and at that moment, Busch just happened to be in front. That might be lucky, but the biggest break his team received was probably the premature ending to the race, considering Busch’s gas tank was so empty his vehicle quit on him when he attempted celebratory burnouts seconds after being called the victor.
“You know, who knows if we had ran all the way to the end, then we might not have made it,” Burnett said. “So you know, just kind of better be lucky than good at that point.”
Busch said a few years ago, he would have played it safe and pitted late, especially if the crew chief called it out.
But on Sunday, he couldn’t help but think of his previous win this season at the California Speedway back in February. He didn’t spend his entire afternoon in what he called a “200 mile-per-hour parade” just to watch somebody else celebrate in Victory Lane.
“I don't think we would have taken that chance, I probably wouldn't have taken that chance of staying out if it wasn't for the win in Fontana,” Busch said. “So obviously that kind of opened up our playbook and really, you know, gave us a chance to be up front, restart up front and go for a win today. So yeah, just being in the right place at the right time. Sometimes you gotta be lucky, and feels good to have that.”