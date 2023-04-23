 Skip to main content
NASCAR: Kyle Busch's late gamble at Talladega pays off with trip to Victory Lane

Victory Lane-bc.jpg

Kyle Busch celebrates in victory lane after winning the GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway.

 Bob Crisp/The Daily Home

TALLADEGA — There are probably plenty of fans at home and in the stands who thought Kyle Busch didn’t deserve to win Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway when a wreck ended the race abruptly during the second overtime restart.

Just know that line forms behind the driver of the No. 8, himself.

Sports Writer Tyler Waldrep: 256-299-2133. On Twitter: @tylerwaldrep