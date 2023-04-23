NASCAR: Kyle Busch ends Talladega Superspeedway drought, secures second 2023 win

TALLADEGA — The happiest man on the NASCAR premises was Kyle Busch.
What he did on Sunday afternoon was win at the Talladega Superspeedway for the first time in 15 years. Busch broke his victory drought at the GEICO 500 with a wacky and colorful overtime win over a pair oftough compadres, Ryan Blaney from Team Penske and Chris Buescher in his No. 17 Ford.
“The last lap was crazy, and I got a push from behind,” Busch said.
But he won with a lot of passion and a drop or two of fuel. That usually helps.
“We rolled the dice,” the 37-year-old Busch said. “I was short on fuel, and I was stretching it. But I take them as they come.”
He had to labor for this one, however. Winning does not come easy, particularly at Talladega.
There were some obstacles on the track, and they weren’t funnel cakes. The speedway had a wide variety of wrecks — some blood-curdling and some not.
But they happened anyway at Talladega. Ryan Preece, saddled up in the No. 41 Ford, was sent back to the garage after one wreck.
Driver Kyle Larson, on board the No. 5 Chevrolet, had another race-ending smash up. Joey Logano and his No. 22 Ford also absorbed two blocks and had the rest of his afternoon eliminated.
Kyle Busch and his crew chief, Randall Burnett, still managed to avoid some of the mayhem out on the sun-baked track. And two drivers on the last lap did run out of gas.
That was not Busch, who competes for Richard Childress Racing.
“We raced as hard as we could, and we tried to stay out of trouble,” Burnett said.
All in all, the GEICO 500 was a meat and potatoes race. It was competitive from the first lap to the final one at the superspeedway.
There were 196 laps to be had, the overtime among them. Blaney led for a total of 42 laps.
And 15 drivers in all led at one time or another in the first 96 laps of the race.
“We had some big runs, and you take them when you can,” Blaney said. “This was hard racing.”
Kyle Busch knows that. The Las Vegas resident has more than 200 wins in his professional racing career.
Busch won the Coca-Cola 600 Championship in 2018 in Charlotte. The personable Busch is also a two-time winner at the Brickyard 400 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
He won the Brickyard in back-to-back years, 2015-16. Busch knows the Talladega Superspeedway layout, too, by heart.
Just ask the Superspeedway regulars.
Chris Fernsler is a sports writer at The Daily Home. You can call him at (256) 299-2141.