NASCAR: Kyle Busch ends Talladega Superspeedway drought, secures second 2023 win

Geico 500 bc114.jpg

Kyle Busch won the GEICO 500 Sunday at Talladega Superspeedway. The win is the 62nd in Busch's career and second at Talladega.

 Bob Crisp/The Daily Home

TALLADEGA — The happiest man on the NASCAR premises was Kyle Busch.

What he did on Sunday afternoon was win at the Talladega Superspeedway for the first time in 15 years. Busch broke his victory drought at the GEICO 500 with a wacky and colorful overtime win over a pair oftough compadres, Ryan Blaney from Team Penske and Chris Buescher in his No. 17 Ford.

Chris Fernsler is a sports writer at The Daily Home. You can call him at (256) 299-2141.