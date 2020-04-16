NASCAR iRacing: After 'rage-quitting,' Wallace returns to virtual track this weekend

Bubba Wallace is included on the entry list for NASCAR's latest iRacing Pro Invitational Series event.
With NASCAR races on hold because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the iRacing Pro Invitational Series has helped fill the void. The series matches real NASCAR drivers against each other as they compete in virtual reality representations of real tracks.
The field for Sunday's Toyota Owners 150 includes 26 racers, and seeing Wallace's name on the list was a bit of a surprise.
In the last iRacing event two weeks ago, Wallace got into a wreck with Clint Bowyer nine laps into the Food City Showdown. The wreck appeared to be Bowyer's fault. Within the iRacing world, Wallace's car regenerated in his pit stall, but rather than continue competing, he quit — something game players call "rage-quitting."
"That's why I don't take this (expletive) serious. Peace out,” Wallace said before turning off his iRacing platform.
On Twitter, he posted, “I ruined so many peoples day by quitting ... a video game. Bahaha. A video game. Damn quarantine life is rough.”
That appeared to have real-life consequences as one of his sponsors — Blu-Emu, which makes topical cream for pain relief — answered back on Twitter that Wallace was fired.
“Bye bye Bubba. We’re interested in drivers, not quitters,” the company posted on Twitter.
FOX and FS1 will broadcast the Toyota Owners 150 at noon CT. The regular NASCAR race announcers — Mike Joy, Jeff Gordon and Larry McReynolds — will call the race.
The race is scheduled to run 150 laps. Drivers are allowed one car reset for repairs.
This is the fourth iRacing event, and the first three have drawn an average of about 1.1 million TV viewers.
NASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series
Toyota Owners 150 entry list
1, Kurt Busch, Chip Ganassi Racing
2, Brad Keselowski, Team Penske
3, Austin Dillon, Richard Childress Racing
4, Kevin Harvick, Stewart-Haas Racing
6, Ross Chastain, Roush Fenway Racing
9, Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports
11, Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing
12, Ryan Blaney, Team Penske
13, Ty Dillon, Germain Racing
14, Clint Bowyer, Stewart-Haas Racing
17, Chris Buescher, Roush Fenway Racing
18, Kyle Busch, Joe Gibbs Racing
20, Erik Jones, Joe Gibbs Racing
21, Matt DiBenedetto, Wood Brothers Racing
22, Joey Logano, Team Penske
24, William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports
31, Tyler Reddick, Richard Childress Racing
37, Ryan Preece, JTG Daugherty Racing
38, John Hunter Nemechek, Front Row Motorsports
43, Bubba Wallace, Richard Petty Motorsports
48, Jimmie Johnson, Hendrick Motorsports
51, Garrett Smithley, Invitational
66, Timmy Hill, Invitational
77, Parker Kligerman, Invitational
88, Alex Bowman, Hendrick Motorsports
95, Christopher Bell, Leavine Family Racing
Previous iRacing results
NASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series
Dixie Vodka 150
Virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway
March 22
1. (9) Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Toyota, 100.
2. (5) Dale Earnhardt Jr., No. 8 Chevrolet, 100.
3. (7) Timmy Hill, No. 66 Toyota, 100.
4. (6) Chase Briscoe, No. 98 Ford, 100.
5. (1) Garrett Smithley, No. 51 Chevrolet, 100.
6. (12) Alex Bowman, No. 88 Chevrolet, 100.
7. (18) Bubba Wallace, No. 43 Chevrolet, 100.
8. (13) Ryan Preece, No. 37 Chevrolet, 100.
9. (3) Ty Majeski, No. 45 Chevrolet, 100.
10. (25) Erik Jones, No. 20 Toyota, 100.
11. (16) Matt DiBenedetto, No. 21 Ford, 100.
12. (10) Landon Cassill, No. 89 Chevrolet, 100.
13. (8) Parker Kligerman, No. 77 Toyota, 100.
14. (4) Ross Chastain, No. 6 Ford, 100.
15. (19) Joey Logano, No. 22 Ford, 100.
16. (11) Clint Bowyer, No. 14 Ford, 100.
17. (23) Ryan Truex, No. 40 Chevrolet, 100.
18. (29) Bobby Labonte, No. 19 Toyota, 100.
19. (28) Ty Dillon, No. 13 Chevrolet, 100.
20. (26) Justin Allgaier, No. 7 Chevrolet, 100.
21. (33) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Chevrolet, 100.
22. (15) Austin Cindric, No. 12 Ford, 100.
23. (32) Michael McDowell, No. 34 Ford, 100.
24. (20) Chase Elliott, No. 9 Chevrolet, 100.
25. (30) Brad Keselowski, No. 2 Ford, 100.
26. (27) Christopher Bell, No. 95 Toyota, 100.
27. (24) Austin Dillon, No. 3 Chevrolet, 100.
28. (21) Chris Buescher, No. 17 Ford, 99.
29. (34) Kyle Busch, No. 18 Toyota, 94.
30. (22) John Hunter Nemechek, No. 38 Ford, 93.
31. (35) Jimmie Johnson, No. 48 Chevrolet, 93.
32. (17) Anthony Alfredo, No. 33 Chevrolet, 86.
33. (14) Kyle Larson, No. 42 Chevrolet, 86.
34. (2) William Byron, No. 24 Chevrolet, 79.
35. (31) Kurt Busch, No. 1 Chevrolet, 46.
Margin of victory: 0.153 seconds.
Caution periods: 9 for 42 laps.
Lead changes: 11 among 6 drivers.
Lap leaders: Byron (28), Smithley (24), Hamlin (14), Earnhardt (14), Hill (13), Briscoe (7).
NASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series
O’Reilly Auto Parts 125
Virtual Texas Motor Speedway
March 29
1. (10) Timmy Hill, No. 66 Toyota, 130.
2. (7) Ryan Preece, No. 37 Chevrolet, 130.
3. (12) Garrett Smithley, No. 51 Chevrolet, 130.
4. (5) Landon Cassill, No. 89 Chevrolet, 130.
5. (20) Alex Bowman, No. 88 Chevrolet, 130.
6. (2) Dale Earnhardt Jr, No. 8 Chevrolet, 130.
7. (1) William Byron, No. 24 Chevrolet, 130.
8. (3) John H Nemechek, No. 38 Ford, 130.
9. (27) Kyle Larson, No. 42 Chevrolet, 130.
10. (30) Kurt Busch, No. 1 Chevrolet, 130.
11. (15) Clint Bowyer, No. 14 Ford, 130.
12. (4) Parker Kligerman, No. 77 Toyota, 130.
13. (6) Bobby Labonte, No. 19 Toyota, 130.
14. (11) Michael McDowell, No. 34 Ford, 130.
15. (16) Matt DiBenedetto, No. 21 Ford, 130.
16. (24) Ty Dillon, No.13 Chevrolet, 130.
17. (19) Kyle Busch, No. 18 Toyota, 130.
18. (18) Chris Buescher, No. 17 Ford, 130.
19. (25) Jimmie Johnson, No. 48 Chevrolet, 130.
20. (28) Chase Elliott, No. 9 Chevrolet, 130.
21. (22) Erik Jones, No. 20 Toyota, 130.
22. (33) Ross Chastain, No. 6 Ford, 129.
23. (31) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, No. 47 Chevrolet, 129.
24. (17) Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Toyota, 129.
25. (29) Bubba Wallace, No. 43 Chevrolet, 129.
26. (32) Alex Labbe, No. 90 Chevrolet, 128.
27. (26) Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Ford, 128.
28. (13) Tyler Reddick, No. 31 Chevrolet, 128.
29. (8) Austin Dillon, No. 3 Chevrolet, 128.
30. (34) Ty Majeski, No. 45 Chevrolet, 122.
31. (21) Ruben Garcia, No. 27 Ford, 122.
32. (35) Greg Biﬄe, No. 16 Ford, 121.
33. (9) Daniel Suarez, No. 96 Toyota, 110.
34. (14) Christopher Bell, No. 95 Toyota, 88.
35. (23) Anthony Alfredo, No. 33 Chevrolet, 39.
Average Lap: 40.366 seconds
Caution Flags: 5 for 21 laps
Lead Changes: 16
NASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series
Food City Showdown
Virtual Bristol Motor Speedway
Qpril 5
1. (24) William Byron Chevrolet, 150.
2. (38) John H. Nemechek Ford, 150.
3. (66) Timmy Hill Toyota, 150.
4. (11) Denny Hamlin Toyota, 150.
5. (21) Matt DiBenedetto Ford, 150.
6. (37) Ryan Preece Chevrolet, 150.
7. (77) Parker Kligerman Toyota, 150.
8. (31) Tyler Reddick Chevrolet, 150.
9. (51) Garrett Smithley Chevrolet, 150.
10. (34) Michael McDowell Ford, 150.
11. (14) Clint Bowyer Ford, 150.
12. (95) Christopher Bell Toyota, 150.
13. (19) Bobby Labonte Toyota, 150.
14. (88) Alex Bowman Chevrolet, 150.
15. (3) Austin Dillon Chevrolet, 150.
16. (6) Ross Chastain Ford, 150.
17. (22) Joey Logan Ford, 150.
18. (18) Kyle Busch Toyota, 150.
19. (1) Kurt Busch Chevrolet, 150.
20. (89) Landon Cassill Chevrolet, 150.
21. (48) Jimmie Johnson Chevrolet, 150.
22. (8) Dale Earnhardt Jr. Chevrolet, 150.
23. (17) Chris Buescher Ford, 146.
24. (2) Brad Keselowski Ford, 141.
25. (13) Ty Dillon Chevrolet, 132.
26. (12) Ryan Blaney Ford, 126.
27. (96) Daniel Suarez Toyota, 72.
28. (47) Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Chevrolet, 72.
29. (42) Kyle Larson Chevrolet, 71.
30. (9) Chase Elliott Chevrolet, 31.31. (20) Erik Jones Toyota, 14.
32. (43) Bubba Wallace Chevrolet, 9.
Average Lap: 28.023 seconds
Caution Flags: 12 for 66 laps
Lead Changes: 3