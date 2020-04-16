You are the owner of this article.
NASCAR iRacing: After 'rage-quitting,' Wallace returns to virtual track this weekend

Sparks Energy 300_025 tp.jpg

Xfinity driver Bubba Wallace Jr. puts on heat shields for his feet before the Sparks Energy 300 Xfinity series race Saturday at Talladega Superspeedway in Eastaboga, Alabama. (Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)

Bubba Wallace is included on the entry list for NASCAR's latest iRacing Pro Invitational Series event.

With NASCAR races on hold because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the iRacing Pro Invitational Series has helped fill the void. The series matches real NASCAR drivers against each other as they compete in virtual reality representations of real tracks.

The field for Sunday's Toyota Owners 150 includes 26 racers, and seeing Wallace's name on the list was a bit of a surprise.

In the last iRacing event two weeks ago, Wallace got into a wreck with Clint Bowyer nine laps into the Food City Showdown. The wreck appeared to be Bowyer's fault. Within the iRacing world, Wallace's car regenerated in his pit stall, but rather than continue competing, he quit — something game players call "rage-quitting."

"That's why I don't take this (expletive) serious. Peace out,” Wallace said before turning off his iRacing platform.

On Twitter, he posted, “I ruined so many peoples day by quitting ... a video game. Bahaha. A video game. Damn quarantine life is rough.”

That appeared to have real-life consequences as one of his sponsors — Blu-Emu, which makes topical cream for pain relief — answered back on Twitter that Wallace was fired.

“Bye bye Bubba. We’re interested in drivers, not quitters,” the company posted on Twitter.

FOX and FS1 will broadcast the Toyota Owners 150 at noon CT. The regular NASCAR race announcers — Mike Joy, Jeff Gordon and Larry McReynolds — will call the race.

The race is scheduled to run 150 laps. Drivers are allowed one car reset for repairs.

This is the fourth iRacing event, and the first three have drawn an average of about 1.1 million TV viewers.

NASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series

Toyota Owners 150 entry list

1, Kurt Busch, Chip Ganassi Racing

2, Brad Keselowski, Team Penske

3, Austin Dillon, Richard Childress Racing

4, Kevin Harvick, Stewart-Haas Racing

6, Ross Chastain, Roush Fenway Racing

9, Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports

11, Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing

12, Ryan Blaney, Team Penske

13, Ty Dillon, Germain Racing

14, Clint Bowyer, Stewart-Haas Racing

17, Chris Buescher, Roush Fenway Racing

18, Kyle Busch, Joe Gibbs Racing

20, Erik Jones, Joe Gibbs Racing

21, Matt DiBenedetto, Wood Brothers Racing

22, Joey Logano, Team Penske

24, William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports

31, Tyler Reddick, Richard Childress Racing

37, Ryan Preece, JTG Daugherty Racing

38, John Hunter Nemechek, Front Row Motorsports

43, Bubba Wallace, Richard Petty Motorsports

48, Jimmie Johnson, Hendrick Motorsports

51, Garrett Smithley, Invitational

66, Timmy Hill, Invitational

77, Parker Kligerman, Invitational

88, Alex Bowman, Hendrick Motorsports

95, Christopher Bell, Leavine Family Racing

Previous iRacing results

NASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series

Dixie Vodka 150

Virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway

March 22

1. (9) Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Toyota, 100.

2. (5) Dale Earnhardt Jr., No. 8 Chevrolet, 100.

3. (7) Timmy Hill, No. 66 Toyota, 100.

4. (6) Chase Briscoe, No. 98 Ford, 100.

5. (1) Garrett Smithley, No. 51 Chevrolet, 100.

6. (12) Alex Bowman, No. 88 Chevrolet, 100.

7. (18) Bubba Wallace, No. 43 Chevrolet, 100.

8. (13) Ryan Preece, No. 37 Chevrolet, 100.

9. (3) Ty Majeski, No. 45 Chevrolet, 100.

10. (25) Erik Jones, No. 20 Toyota, 100.

11. (16) Matt DiBenedetto, No. 21 Ford, 100.

12. (10) Landon Cassill, No. 89 Chevrolet, 100.

13. (8) Parker Kligerman, No. 77 Toyota, 100.

14. (4) Ross Chastain, No. 6 Ford, 100.

15. (19) Joey Logano, No. 22 Ford, 100.

16. (11) Clint Bowyer, No. 14 Ford, 100.

17. (23) Ryan Truex, No. 40 Chevrolet, 100.

18. (29) Bobby Labonte, No. 19 Toyota, 100.

19. (28) Ty Dillon, No. 13 Chevrolet, 100.

20. (26) Justin Allgaier, No. 7 Chevrolet, 100.

21. (33) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Chevrolet, 100.

22. (15) Austin Cindric, No. 12 Ford, 100.

23. (32) Michael McDowell, No. 34 Ford, 100.

24. (20) Chase Elliott, No. 9 Chevrolet, 100.

25. (30) Brad Keselowski, No. 2 Ford, 100.

26. (27) Christopher Bell, No. 95 Toyota, 100.

27. (24) Austin Dillon, No. 3 Chevrolet, 100.

28. (21) Chris Buescher, No. 17 Ford, 99.

29. (34) Kyle Busch, No. 18 Toyota, 94.

30. (22) John Hunter Nemechek, No. 38 Ford, 93.

31. (35) Jimmie Johnson, No. 48 Chevrolet, 93.

32. (17) Anthony Alfredo, No. 33 Chevrolet, 86.

33. (14) Kyle Larson, No. 42 Chevrolet, 86.

34. (2) William Byron, No. 24 Chevrolet, 79.

35. (31) Kurt Busch, No. 1 Chevrolet, 46.

Margin of victory: 0.153 seconds.

Caution periods: 9 for 42 laps.

Lead changes: 11 among 6 drivers.

Lap leaders: Byron (28), Smithley (24), Hamlin (14), Earnhardt (14), Hill (13), Briscoe (7).

NASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series

O’Reilly Auto Parts 125

Virtual Texas Motor Speedway

March 29

1. (10) Timmy Hill, No. 66 Toyota, 130.

2. (7) Ryan Preece, No. 37 Chevrolet, 130.

3. (12) Garrett Smithley, No. 51 Chevrolet, 130.

4. (5) Landon Cassill, No. 89 Chevrolet, 130.

5. (20) Alex Bowman, No. 88 Chevrolet, 130.

6. (2) Dale Earnhardt Jr, No. 8 Chevrolet, 130.

7. (1) William Byron, No. 24 Chevrolet, 130.

8. (3) John H Nemechek, No. 38 Ford, 130.

9. (27) Kyle Larson, No. 42 Chevrolet, 130.

10. (30) Kurt Busch, No. 1 Chevrolet, 130.

11. (15) Clint Bowyer, No. 14 Ford, 130.

12. (4) Parker Kligerman, No. 77 Toyota, 130.

13. (6) Bobby Labonte, No. 19 Toyota, 130.

14. (11) Michael McDowell, No. 34 Ford, 130.

15. (16) Matt DiBenedetto, No. 21 Ford, 130.

16. (24) Ty Dillon, No.13 Chevrolet, 130.

17. (19) Kyle Busch, No. 18 Toyota, 130.

18. (18) Chris Buescher, No. 17 Ford, 130.

19. (25) Jimmie Johnson, No. 48 Chevrolet, 130.

20. (28) Chase Elliott, No. 9 Chevrolet, 130.

21. (22) Erik Jones, No. 20 Toyota, 130.

22. (33) Ross Chastain, No. 6 Ford, 129.

23. (31) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, No. 47 Chevrolet, 129.

24. (17) Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Toyota, 129.

25. (29) Bubba Wallace, No. 43 Chevrolet, 129.

26. (32) Alex Labbe, No. 90 Chevrolet, 128.

27. (26) Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Ford, 128.

28. (13) Tyler Reddick, No. 31 Chevrolet, 128.

29. (8) Austin Dillon, No. 3 Chevrolet, 128.

30. (34) Ty Majeski, No. 45 Chevrolet, 122.

31. (21) Ruben Garcia, No. 27 Ford, 122.

32. (35) Greg Biﬄe, No. 16 Ford, 121.

33. (9) Daniel Suarez, No. 96 Toyota, 110.

34. (14) Christopher Bell, No. 95 Toyota, 88.

35. (23) Anthony Alfredo, No. 33 Chevrolet, 39.

Average Lap: 40.366 seconds

Caution Flags: 5 for 21 laps

Lead Changes: 16

NASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series

Food City Showdown

Virtual Bristol Motor Speedway

Qpril 5

1. (24) William Byron Chevrolet, 150.

2. (38) John H. Nemechek Ford, 150.

3. (66) Timmy Hill Toyota, 150.

4. (11) Denny Hamlin Toyota, 150.

5. (21) Matt DiBenedetto Ford, 150.

6. (37) Ryan Preece Chevrolet, 150.

7. (77) Parker Kligerman Toyota, 150.

8. (31) Tyler Reddick Chevrolet, 150.

9. (51) Garrett Smithley Chevrolet, 150.

10. (34) Michael McDowell Ford, 150.

11. (14) Clint Bowyer Ford, 150.

12. (95) Christopher Bell Toyota, 150.

13. (19) Bobby Labonte Toyota, 150.

14. (88) Alex Bowman Chevrolet, 150.

15. (3) Austin Dillon Chevrolet, 150.

16. (6) Ross Chastain Ford, 150.

17. (22) Joey Logan Ford, 150.

18. (18) Kyle Busch Toyota, 150.

19. (1) Kurt Busch Chevrolet, 150.

20. (89) Landon Cassill Chevrolet, 150.

21. (48) Jimmie Johnson Chevrolet, 150.

22. (8) Dale Earnhardt Jr. Chevrolet, 150.

23. (17) Chris Buescher Ford, 146.

24. (2) Brad Keselowski Ford, 141.

25. (13) Ty Dillon Chevrolet, 132.

26. (12) Ryan Blaney Ford, 126.

27. (96) Daniel Suarez Toyota, 72.

28. (47) Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Chevrolet, 72.

29. (42) Kyle Larson Chevrolet, 71.

30. (9) Chase Elliott Chevrolet, 31.31. (20) Erik Jones Toyota, 14.

32. (43) Bubba Wallace Chevrolet, 9.

Average Lap: 28.023 seconds

Caution Flags: 12 for 66 laps

Lead Changes: 3

Sports Editor Mark Edwards: 256-235-3570. On Twitter: @MarkSportsStar.

