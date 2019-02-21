TALLADEGA — Darrell Waltrip vividly recalls his first visit to Talladega Superspeedway in 1972 for his first career start in NASCAR’s premier series.
Thursday at the track, which is celebrating its 50th Anniversary, the Hall of Famer made a return trip to take a stroll through the venue’s new Turn 3 Oversized Tunnel, which is under construction and will be ready for the track’s upcoming tripleheader motorsports weekend, April 26-28.
“This place is the biggest track there is, and it has needed a big tunnel to go with it. Mission accomplished,” said Waltrip, who, after that initial start in ’72, went on to win four Cup Series races at Talladega. “I remember coming here 47 years ago and was mesmerized at the size of this place … the infield, the track itself … just massive. Today, I am dazzled at the new tunnel. A lot of tracks have tunnels, but this is the ‘be all end all’ of tunnels … it’s unbelievable and is going to be great for the fans and teams.”
Waltrip, a NASCAR on FOX analyst since 2001, toured the tunnel — which now has all pre-cast arches and most of the entry and exit walls in place — and the new Finish Line Premium RV area. Both will be ready for the spring weekend to kick off Transformation — The Talladega Superspeedway Infield Project presented by Graybar. In addition, he also saw the foundation of the new Operations Tower, which will house the television booth for LIVE network coverage of Talladega races and will be ready for the fall event weekend.
The approximately $50 million Transformation Infield Project presented by Graybar is part of International Speedway Corporation’s (Talladega’s parent company) long-term capital allocation plan and reinvestment into its major motorsports complexes. The oversized, 2-lane tunnel will be capable of allowing vehicles as large as race team haulers and fans’ recreational vehicles to enter and exit the track simultaneously with ease. It will be open 24 hours during event weekends. Despite battling much inclement weather conditions over the winter, the project — headed by Taylor Corporation of Oxford — is still on schedule.
“We continue to remain on a good timeline, with both the tunnel and the Finish Line Premium RV area, despite all the weather issues we have had,” said Lance Taylor, President of Taylor Corporation. “It is our priority to stay on schedule. We have a great pumping system and have pumped out over 30 million gallons of water since mid-October. We are in a great place.”
The culmination of Transformation will occur this October and will allow fans to be immersed into the sport of NASCAR with the one-of-a-kind Talladega Garage Experience, which will feature “up-close” access, interactive attractions and enhanced amenities for fans, sponsors, teams and stakeholders in the iconic Talladega infield.