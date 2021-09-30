NASCAR: Fresh off second-place finish in Vegas, Elliott heads to unpredictable Talladega

Forgive Chase Elliott if he was a bit frustrated about what might’ve been this past weekend at Las Vegas.
Elliott finished second to Denny Hamlin at the South Point 400. It was the first of three races that make up the NASCAR playoffs’ Round of 12. A win would’ve advanced Elliott automatically to the Round of 8.
“We were really close,” Elliott said, “just not quite close enough.”
Instead, Elliott now heads to Talladega this week without that assurance — and like all the other drivers, he is subject to the unpredictability of the Talladega Superspeedway. A win would lock him into the next round, while even a good finish would help plenty.
An early wreck — always a possibility at this track — could strike him from contention.
If anything, Elliott is entering on a good note. In addition to the second-place run in Las Vegas, he also was fourth in Richmond. There also was a 25th-place showing at Bristol, which might’ve been better than it looked.
“Really proud of our NAPA team,” Elliott said. “Feel like we’ve been performing at a really nice level the last three or four weeks, we just haven’t had great results to show for it. Proud of the effort (at Las Vegas). Looking forward to the next two.
“Going to be wild. Looking forward to it.”
Elliott has done well at Talladega in the past. He won the spring race in 2019. He was third once and fifth a couple of times, including the fall race last year.
But, a crash has taken him out of the race three times in his 11 Talladega Cup starts.
“The last Daytona race, I felt like that’s the best we’ve been at a speedway since I’ve been at (Hendrick Motorsports). I’m really proud of that,” said Elliott, the reigning Cup champion. “Hopefully, we can have that type of pace and car when we go to Talladega. If that’s the case, it will be a lot more fun, doesn’t mean you won’t crash, but could be more fun so I’m excited.”