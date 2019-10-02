TALLADEGA — Grant Enfinger has lost a chance at the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series championship, but he has gained some extra motivation for Talladega.
Enfinger, 34, a Fairhope native, led the Truck Series standings at the end of the regular season, but he fell out of the playoff chase when disaster hit his No. 98 Ford F-150 at the Las Vegas race Sept. 13. His engine failed after he completed only six laps, relegating him to next-to-last in the race standings.
When Talladega Superspeedway hosts the Sugarlands Shine 250 on Oct. 12, six drivers will remain in the playoff chase, but Enfinger won’t be one of them. This race marks the opener of the second round of the playoffs.
“Overall, it’s been a little bit of a rollercoaster of late,” Enfinger said Wednesday during a visit to tour Talladega Superspeedway’s renovated facilities.
His racing team, ThorSport Racing, sent a letter to NASCAR requesting the reinstatement of Enfinger and racing teammate Johnny Sauter in the playoffs. Both were eliminated when they failed to finish the Las Vegas race because of engine troubles.
ThorSport Racing made the request because of the failure of the Ilmor spec engine program, but NASCAR denied the appeal. What happened in Las Vegas won’t stay in Las Vegas.
“It wasn’t a surprise,” Enginger said. “It was an issue outside of our control. All the motors were blowing up, and we were hoping to get a little love from NASCAR. It just didn’t go our way. That’s basically all there is to it. We’ll move on to Talladega and try to get wins the rest of the year.”
Even so, Enfinger acknowledged that he and the rest of his team “are coming here with a little chip on our shoulder and we’re going to be loaded for bear the rest of the year.”
He added, “We feel like we were wronged. For the most part, we did what we were supposed to do. There’s always circumstances where you could do better leading up to that, but certain situations, we had no control over. It’s part of it. I hate that it came to that. I do feel like there were some signs leading to that. ... The program is still good. It’s still strong. Just a big glitch, and it happened to take its toll on us.”
Of his two Truck Series wins, the first came in 2016 at Talladega. The other came in 2018 at … Las Vegas.
“Talladega is a home track for me, being from Alabama, and it’s kind of what got the fire burning,” Enfinger said. “Me and my dad would come up here every year. We’d get a charter bus and get 30 or 40 good ol’ Southern guys from Alabama and ride up here for every race.”
Before the trouble in Las Vegas, Enfinger was having his best season on the Truck Series. He has finished in the top 10 in 14 of 19 races, including eight in the top five. He also has led a career-high 293 laps.
“We’ve got a lot of stuff going for us, a lot of momentum coming here,” he said. “Obviously, Talladega is its own animal. Hope we can stay out of trouble. Hopefully, we can stay up front."