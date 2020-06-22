NASCAR drivers push Bubba Wallace's car, stand with him during anthem

TALLADEGA — NASCAR Cup Series driver Bubba Wallace got a little help from his friends before today's GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway.
Drivers and crew members pushed Wallace's car from its spot on pit row to the front of the line, and they stood with him during the national anthem.
It was a symbolic move in support of Wallace. A crew member of Wallace's found a noose in the team's garage stall Sunday afternoon and reported it to NASCAR, touching off an investigation that has involved the FBI.
This morning, the drivers discussed showing their support publicly at the track. The Associated Press has reported it started with a group text message by former Cup champion Jimmie Johnson, who said he was going to stand with Wallace during the anthem.
"As everybody knows this is a big family in the garage area," Johnson said in an interview with FOX Sports, which is broadcasting the race. "The news has disturbed us all. ... This idea came together today. It started within the drivers, and then as the crew members caught wind that we wanted to push Bubba's car down and stand with him during the national anthem, the teams wanted to get involved as well. You saw the support. it was pretty amazing."
They stood only a few feet from where Talladega Superspeedway workers had painted #IStandWithBubba on the infield grass.
When the cars left pit row, Wallace waited until his spot in the lineup came up before joining the pack.
In a teleconference with reporters this afternoon, NASCAR president Steve Phelps said "unequivocally" whoever left the noose would be kicked out of the organization.
"They will be banned for life," he said. "We won't tolerate it. They will not be here. No matter who they are, they won't be here."
Wallace is the lone Black driver in the Cup Series, and his public statements about the Confederate flag are considered the tipping point in its removal. NASCAR announced the ban of the Confederate flag June 10.
Earlier this month at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway, Wallace drove a car with a Black Lives Matter paint scheme. For today's Talladega race, Wallace has returned to his typical sky blue, white and green paint scheme.
We rally around @BubbaWallace. Fellow drivers push his No. 43 car to the front in Talladega.#IStandWithBubba pic.twitter.com/n0YwN1qq5l— FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) June 22, 2020
Amazing!!!! pic.twitter.com/PucBtCnxfQ— Steve Post (@ThePostman68) June 22, 2020