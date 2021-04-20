NASCAR driver Alex Bowman, his sponor are giving $2,000 to Pell City Animal Shelter

A Pell City animal shelter will receive $2,000 from a NASCAR driver and his sponsor this week.
Ally Financial, which sponsors NASCAR driver Alex Bowman's No. 48 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE of Hendrick Motorsports, is donating $33,000 to shelters affiliated with Best Friends Animal Society — $1,000 to a shelter in each city that hosts a NASCAR Cup Series race.
According to a news release, Ally Financial will increase the donation to $10,000 to the local shelter when Bowman wins, which he did recently at Richmond International.
This week, Bowman will be racing at Talladega Superspeedway and the donation will go to Pell City Animal Shelter.
Bowman, who has a rescue dog at home, will match each of Ally’s $1,000 donations to local shelters in NASCAR race markets. In addition, Ally will increase its Best Friends donation to $10,000 in any community where Bowman wins a race in 2021.
“Ally has taken a big interest in my passions and this relationship with Best Friends could not be a better fit,” Bowman was quoted as saying in a news release. “Knowing each week when we go into a new race market that we are helping a local shelter is going to be special. The dedication of the Best Friends organization has made to ending kill shelters by 2025 is definitely admirable. Having a rescue pup myself, Roscoe, I know firsthand how special it feels when you sign those adoption papers and you know you are going to give that pet a great life."