NASCAR: Dates for Talladega races in 2021 set for April, October

TALLADEGA -- NASCAR released its 2021 schedule for the Cup Series, and Talladega's two races will be in April and October.
The GEICO 500 will be April 25, and the YellaWood 500 will be Oct. 3, which will make it the second race in the Round of 12 playoffs.
“We are thrilled to have both our GEICO 500 and YellaWood 500 back next year in their customary spots on the NASCAR Cup Series schedule,” Talladega Superspeedway President Brian Crichton said in a news release. "We have fans that come back year after year for race-family reunions and to celebrate both of our NASCAR weekends, and we can’t wait to have them back again in 2021. Plus, we look forward to new fans being here and enjoying the greatest entertainment one can imagine, beginning their own race traditions and taking home lifetime memories.”
According to a news release, the Talladega Garage Experience will return in 2021. It has been closed this season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Tickets are on sale for the 2021 races now at $65 for adults and $10 for children 12 and younger. Account holders from 2020 can get lower prices when renewing their tickets. Visit www.talladegasuperspeedway.com or call 1-877-462-3342.
This weekend's schedule at Talladega:
--Saturday: Chevy Silverado 250 at Talladega, Truck Series race, noon (FS1)
--Saturday: Ag-Pro 300 at Talladega, Xfinity Series race, 3:30 p.m. (NBCSN)
--Sunday, YellaWood 500, Cup Series race, 1 p.m. (NBC)