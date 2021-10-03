NASCAR Cup Series: Once again, Talladega is wide-open, and not just for the playoff contenders

TALLADEGA — Talladega Superspeedway is wide-open. For fans … and for the drivers.
Though track officials recommend prudence and masks are still required indoors (and the racers kept off-limits from riff-raff like the media), Sunday’s YellaWood 500 NASCAR Cup Series race is open for full capacity.
As usual, the 188 laps of 200-mph racing should be wide-open. Twelve drivers remain eligible for the season championship, and though it’s only the second of the three-race Round of 12, the perils of Talladega have been known to scuttle many a title bid. It’s also been known to see a non-playoff driver speed into victory circle. It’s wide-open for that to happen this time around.
The basics
What: YellaWood 500
When: Today, 1 p.m.
TV: NBC
Distance: 188 laps, 500 miles
Stakes: Second race in the Round of 12 in the NASCAR Cup Series. Only Denny Hamlin, the winner last week at Las Vegas, has clinched a spot in the Round of 8.
Playoff drivers: 1, Kyle Larson; 2, Denny Hamlin (14 points behind Larson); 3, Kyle Busch (-22); 4, Martin Truex Jr. (-26); 5, Ryan Blaney (-33); 6, Chase Elliott (-35); 7, Joey Logano (-51); 8, Brad Keselowski (-53); 9, William Byron (-57); 10, Kevin Harvick (-60); 11, Alex Bowman (-66); 12, Christopher Bell (-78). Playoff drivers eliminated in Round of 16: Tyler Reddick, Kurt Busch, Aric Almirola, Michael McDowell.
Five laps to go
1. Playoff setup: Denny Hamlin has consistently been one of the top racers all season, owning the top spot in the standings for 21 straight weeks despite neglecting to win a race. After a rash of near-misses, he finally won at Darlington, and has a second-place finish, a ninth-place and another win since then.
2. Contending calculations: Eight of the playoff drivers rank in the top 11 in driver rating at Talladega, and seven of them have won here — Hamlin, Busch, Blaney, Elliott, Logano, Keselowski and Harvick. At the other end of the spectrum: Larson’s average finish is 23.5 with eight DNFs in 13 starts; Truex is 21.8 with 13 DNFs in 33 starts; Byron is 17.1 in seven starts; Bowman is 24.6 with 5 DNFs in 12 starts and Bell is 28.3 in three starts.
3. So, what’s your hurry: Yes, winning is nice, and the money is great. But keep in mind, much as the Par-3 tournament winner at Augusta has never gone on to capture that The Masters later in the week, the winner of a Talladega playoff race has never won the championship in the same season.
4. Brad’s best: Should Brad Keselowski win the YellaWood 500, it would be his seventh victory at Talladega, breaking a tie with Dale Earnhardt Jr. for second-most career wins here; Dale Earnhardt Sr. is the career leader at 10. Keselowski not only is the winningest active driver at Talladega, he’s fifth in overall career wins among active drivers. Keselowski (2009) and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (2017) are the only drivers in the field whose first career win came at Talladega.
5. Ryan’s hope: Don’t overlook Ryan Blaney. The winner here back-to-back (fall 2019, spring 2020) has led more laps than anyone in the last four races.
Who said it
From Chase Briscoe, driver of the No. 14 Stewart-Haas Ford, whose wife Marissa gave birth to their first child, Brooks Wayne Cunningham Briscoe, on Saturday: “What I’ve learned in the short six hours I’ve been a parent … I need more phone storage. I think I’ve already taken about 200 photos.”
Prediction
Ford have dominated at Talladega, and it’s been eight years since a non-playoff driver has won at this track with a litany of surprise winners. So, it’s time again. The upset special, in the historic Wood Brothers No. 21…
Our prediction: Matt DiBenedetto