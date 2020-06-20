NASCAR: Confederate flag fliers on Talladega Boulevard catch attention of Xfinity team member

Several people drove up and down Talladega Boulevard before today's ARCA and Xfinity races, flying the Confederate flag.
It got noticed by at least one NASCAR team member — Brehanna Daniels, a former women's basketball player at Norfolk and a tire changer for Jimmy Means, who drives the No. 52 car on the Xfinity Series.
She is the first Black tire changer in NASCAR. While making her way into the track, she took video of the flag fliers and posted it on social media.
Finally arrived here near the track in Talladega and some race fans are holding up traffic with their confederate flags. Not surprised by this. They’re obviously angry. pic.twitter.com/S6EVH2ZMKi— Brehanna Daniels (@Mindless_BMD) June 20, 2020
In interviews this week with CNN and Deadspin, she expressed support for NASCAR's recent ban on Confederate flags at its events.
“Everyone’s not going to be happy with your decision,” she told Deadspin this week. “Some people are going to be happy. Some people are going to be mad, but there is nothing wrong with changing.”
As for the Confederate flag fliers on Talladega Boulevard, a NASCAR spokesman said the organization would have no comment.
A group of about 20 protesters drove past @TalladegaSuperS in trucks & on motorcycles in objection to #NASCAR banning of the #ConfederateFlag at its races. pic.twitter.com/mMLGVYRCW1— Jerry Jordan (@JerryJordan_KTT) June 20, 2020