NASCAR: Confederate flag fliers on Speedway Boulevard catch attention of Xfinity team member

Brehanna Daniels

A NASCAR Xfinity Series tire changer took video of Confederate flag fliers on Talladega Boulevard.

Several people drove up and down Speedway Boulevard before today's ARCA and Xfinity races, flying the Confederate flag.

It got noticed by at least one NASCAR team member — Brehanna Daniels, a former women's basketball player at Norfolk and a tire changer for Jimmy Means, who drives the No. 52 car on the Xfinity Series.

She is the first Black tire changer in NASCAR. While making her way into the track, she took video of the flag fliers and posted it on social media.

In interviews this week with CNN and Deadspin, she expressed support for NASCAR's recent ban on Confederate flags at its events.

“Everyone’s not going to be happy with your decision,” she told Deadspin this week. “Some people are going to be happy. Some people are going to be mad, but there is nothing wrong with changing.”

As for the Confederate flag fliers on Speedway Boulevard, a NASCAR spokesman said the organization would have no comment.

The flag fliers were driving up and down the road outside the speedway -- not inside. No fans were allowed inside for today's ARCA and Xfinity Series races. NASCAR will allow up to 5,000 fans into Sunday's GEICO 500, which is a Cup Series event.

Sports Editor Mark Edwards: 256-235-3570. On Twitter: @MarkSportsStar.

