NASCAR: Christopher Bell ready to tackle Talladega after hot start to 2023 season

TALLADEGA — You know you're having a good year on the Cup Series circuit when you finish 16th, and that's by far one of your worst races of the season.
Such is life for Christopher Bell, who leads the Cup Series standings, even after running No. 16 in this past weekend's race in Martinsville. In nine races so far, he has finished outside the top six only three times.
Most importantly, one of those top-six finishes is a victory. He won the dirt race at Bristol, and a win clinches a spot in the playoffs.
"Winning so early on in the season takes a lot of stress and pressure off making the playoffs," Bell said by telephone recently. "Making the playoffs is a goal that ultimately has to be met. In a position we are in and a lot of us are, being in a high-level team, that's very, very important to make the playoffs.
"So, winning a race locks us in. It gives us five of those bonus points, which are very important come playoff time. Now, we can keep trying to pad those playoff points and try to accumulate as many as we can."
The fast start is nice, too. Last year, he finished third in the final standings, but it required some fast racing at critical times. Five races into the season, he was 29th in the standings. He didn't get a win until the Cup Series visited Loudon for the 20th race of the season.
In the playoffs, he also won at Charlotte and Martinsville when he would've been eliminated from the chase for a championship if he hadn't finished in Victory Lane.
"This year has been about a 180 from what we had last year," he said. "Last year, I remember thinking I was racing for my job after the first couple of weeks. It was not looking good being at the bottom of the points standings. It was very frustrating, and it took a while to dig out of that hole. Eventually, we did, but it took a long time."
Bell, a 28-year-old from Norman, Okla., is continuing his rise in the sport. He won the Truck Series championship in 2017. He moved up a notch to the Xfinity Series, where he was fourth in 2018 and third in 2019.
Now, he has five Cup wins and 26 races when he placed in the top five. He said he doesn't worry about all those gaudy statistics.
"It's all about taking what you have in the moment and trying to execute what you have in the moment," he said. "Then when it's all said and done, you can kind of look at the whole picture. If you try to look at it too often, it's a distraction."
This week, he will race at Talladega Superspeedway, which has been hit and miss for him — like most drivers. He was second in a Truck Series race at the track in 2017, finished third in an Xfinity race in 2019, and in Cup races, he has a fifth-place finish in 2021 and has won the pole a couple of times.
Otherwise, he has struggled to find a path to the front.
He is taking heart in the fact that he finished third in February at Daytona, which is a superspeedway track as well.
"I don't really enjoy the superspeedway style of racing," Bell said. "It certainly hasn't been great to me in the past, but that being said, I did have my first-ever Daytona 500 finish this year, so that was good. Hopefully, we can keep the momentum going. Talladega is a place where I have a lot left on the table.
"There was that one fifth-place run, but it was the race that got rained out and we didn't see the end of it. I haven't seen a lot of checkered flags at Talladega, so hopefully I can see one."
