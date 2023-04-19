 Skip to main content
NASCAR: Christopher Bell ready to tackle Talladega after hot start to 2023 season

Christopher Bell

Christopher Bell, center, enters this weekend's race at Talladega as the leader of the Cup Series standings.

 Courtesy photo

TALLADEGA — You know you're having a good year on the Cup Series circuit when you finish 16th, and that's by far one of your worst races of the season.

Such is life for Christopher Bell, who leads the Cup Series standings, even after running No. 16 in this past weekend's race in Martinsville. In nine races so far, he has finished outside the top six only three times.

