NASCAR: Buescher wins stage, while Larson's crew tries to get his wrecked car back on track

TALLADEGA — Chris Buescher won Stage 1 during Monday's YellaWood 500.
Buescher is not in the playoffs, but two who are finished second (Joey Logano) and third (Brad Keselowski).
This is Buescher's third career stage win, including his second at Talladega.
He won under caution because of a wreck. By Talladega standards, it was a minor wreck, but it took out an important driver: points leader Kyle Larson.
Justin Allgaier, driving the No. 77 car, got turned and slammed into Larson, who hit the wall. Larson's car went to the pit, where his crew was working to repair the damage.
He is 57 points above the cutoff line as the playoff field is trimmed to eight after next week's race at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course.