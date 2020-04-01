NASCAR: Bubba Wallace on two Cup races in one week: 'I think it would be cool'

When NASCAR Cup racing returns to the track, could we see two races at Talladega Superspeedway in the same week?
Or, might Talladega have to share a race week with another venue? In a teleconference with reporters two weeks ago, NASCAR president Steve Phelps offered mid-week races and doubleheaders a possible way to complete the Cup Series' schedule. Only four of the 36 races have been completed before NASCAR suspended all events because of COVID-19 pandemic concerns.
Cup driver Bubba Wallace, who was born in Alabama, said he doesn't mind the idea of racing twice in a week.
"I think it would be cool — action-packed and worn out," Wallace said during a teleconference with reporters this week. "But that’s kind of how it was. I remember during the summer months, being 9 or 10 years old, we were in Charlotte Monday and Tuesday, and Wednesday and Thursday, we were in Atlanta. Friday and Saturday, it was either Kentucky or Nashville.
"Those were the fun days of just sleeping in the back of the pickup truck and the next thing you know, you wake up at a new race track and do it all over again."
NASCAR's suspension is set to run through May 3. Caught among those postponements was the Talladega race weekend, which was scheduled for April 24-26 and included the GEICO 500.
The original schedule has the 1000bulbs.com 500 set for Talladega on Oct. 4.
Phelps has told reporters that the organization is committed to running a full Cup schedule. Nine tracks in the country still have two Cup races left to run in 2020: Talladega, Texas, Martinsville, Charlotte, Kansas, Bristol, Richmond, Dover and Michigan.
NASCAR has not released a revised schedule.
The current schedule includes 10 races at the end of the season that are designated as playoff events. The second Talladega race is part of that schedule, while the first is not.
If there are any mid-week races, travel restrictions would mean both races in a particular week would need to be relatively close to each other.
"I know we have to keep it in the same area because it would be really tough on teams getting to and from the race track," Wallace said. "If we went from Martinsville (Virginia) to California, that would not work. But yeah, it’s going to be tough. I definitely don’t want to be in NASCAR’s shoes and the tracks’ shoes trying to figure all that out."
As the schedule stands now, the first race back would be Martinsville on May 9. However, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has issued a stay-at-home order for his state, beginning Monday and running through June 10.
Martinsville's track also is scheduled to host a Cup race Nov. 1 — the last until the Cup Series championship race Nov. 8 in Phoenix.