NASCAR announces ban of Confederate flag at its events.

In a statement released through social media Wednesday afternoon, NASCAR has banned the Confederate flag from its events.
"The presence of the confederate flag at NASCAR events runs contrary to our commitment to providing a welcoming and inclusive environment for all fans, our competitors and our industry," the statement read. "Bringing people together around a love for racing and the community that it creates is what makes our fans and sport special. The display of the confederate flag will be prohibited from all NASCAR events and properties."
The move comes after the NASCAR Cup Series' only full-time African-American driver, Bubba Wallace, pushed for their removal during a Monday interview with CNN.
"No one should feel uncomfortable when they come to a NASCAR race," Wallace said. "So, it starts with Confederate flags. Get them out of here. They have no place for them."
Wallace has revealed on social media this week that his No. 43 car will unveil a special Black Lives Matter paint scheme for tonight's Cup race at Martinsville, Va.
The Cup Series will