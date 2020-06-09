NASCAR allows Talladega Superspeedway to host limited number of fans for June race

The NASCAR Cup Series race this month at Talladega Superspeedway won't be run in front of empty stands after all.
NASCAR has modified its guidelines for Cup races, and for the GEICO 500 on June 21, Talladega Superspeedway will be able to host 5,000 fans in the frontstretch grandstands/towers. According to a news release from the track, there will be limited motorhome/fifth-wheel camping spots available outside the track atop the Alabama Gang Superstretch.
“Our frontstretch grandstands and towers are massive, measuring an incredible eight tenths of a mile long,” Talladega Superspeedway President Brian Crichton said in a release. “That provides us ample room to be able to welcome race fans back with plenty of safe distancing between guests. NASCAR and the track staff will continue to work with health and government officials, and be ready to provide a safe experience for the NASCAR fans in attendance.”
According to the news release, this office is open on a first-come, first-serve basis for fans who bought tickets or reserved camping for the GEICO 500 for its original date April 26. Also, the fans must live within 0-150 miles of the track in Alabama.
The superspeedway listed three options for fans who qualify:
—Visit www.talladegasuperspeedway.com/return for complete details or click here
—Respond to an email offer sent to Alabama TSS spring ticket customers within the 150-mile radius
—Call 1-877-Go2-DEGA
“We have a great respect for the responsibility that hosting fans brings, and it’s an honor for Talladega Superspeedway to be one of the first sports facilities to bring fans back to the race track,” Crichton said in the release.
Fans will be screened before entering the facility and will be required to wear face coverings. Also, social distancing of six feet will be required.
Fans won't be allowed in the infield, and there will be no tailgating outside the track before, during or after the race, except for those who bought one of the 44 spots for the motorhome/fifth-wheel RV spots on the Alabama Gang Superstretch.
The GEICO 500 will begin at 2 p.m. June 21 on FOX. On June 20, the track will host a doubleheader, with the General Tire 200 for the ARCA Menards Series at 1 p.m. and the 300-mile NASCAR Xfinity Series at 4:30 p.m. Fans won't be able to attend either of those events.