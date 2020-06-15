NASCAR: After winning Talladega iRacing event, Bowman ready for the real thing

Who's the last Cup driver to win at Talladega?
Alex Bowman jokes that "technically," it's him. He won the NASCAR iRacing invitational series GEICO 70 on April 26.
Sure, it was a video game at a virtual-reality Talladega Superspeedway, but Bowman is all for counting it as a real win.
"That's a funny one because I made fun of the whole iRacing deal quite a bit," Bowman said by telephone Monday afternoon as he looks forward to Sunday's GEICO 500 real race at Talladega.
"I was not nearly prepared to do all the interviews I had to do after winning one of those. That's kind of hard to be the guy who makes fun of it and then has to do interviews about it for a couple of hours afterward about it."
Bowman lamented about not get a prize for winning.
"I didn't get a trophy or a paycheck or anything good out of it," he said with a laugh. "I just got a bunch of media obligations out of it. So, I'm not sure if I did myself any favors by winning that day."
Whether it's on an iRacing rig or a NASCAR Cup Series car, Bowman has proven he's pretty good behind the wheel.
He won this year at Fontana, Calif., finished second at Darlington and sixth at Martinsville. He has climbed to eighth in the Cup standings.
He has had his struggles at Talladega, but at last year's spring race, he was second to Chase Elliott. Without a caution flag on the last lap, who knows what would've happened?
Describing Talladega, Bowman said, "It's so easy to get caught up in somebody else's mess. It's hard to make it to the end of those races without crashing. It's tough, the way those races play out."
Talladega served as a turning point for Bowman last year. It was the 12th race on the Cup Series calendar, and Bowman hadn't finished higher than 11th in any of them. That second-place finish gave Bowman a push into the last two-thirds of the season, and he wound up making the playoffs, finishing 12th.
"That was a really interesting time for us," Bowman said. "We started the season extremely poorly. We had a lot of bad results and bad days. Not a lot of speed in the racecar.
"Talladega kind of kickstarted a turnaround for us. We were able to run second three weeks in a row, starting with Talladega. So, it was a good day for us. I feel like if that caution didn't come out on the last lap, we had at least had a shot to race Chase for the win."
Regardless of how Sunday turns out, Bowman has a bit more of an appreciation for driving a Cup Series car than before.
When he was 21, he landed a ride with Tommy Baldwin Jr. in 2014. The results weren't great — 35th in the standings in 2014 and 35th in 2015. He didn't place in the top 10 once.
He lost his ride in 2016, although he got to compete in 10 Cup races as Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s relief driver. Earnhardt returned in 2017, and Bowman spent the season as a test driver for Hendrick Motorsports. Starting with the 2018 season, Bowman moved up to the No. 88 car for Hendrick. In 84 Cup races since then, he has two wins and 12 top-five finishes.
Bowman said the two years of not making the top 10 made him feel like "I got humbled out quite a bit."
"Definitely losing my Cup ride did even more of that and having to go through what 2016 was changed the way I looked at things, quite drastically," Bowman said. "I still expect a lot out of myself at the race team every time I'm on the racetrack, but definitely when you sit down and look back at things, those rough years make you appreciate things, for sure."
He still very much appreciates that chance Earnhardt gave him to drive as his reliever in 2016.
"I probably wouldn't have a job driving a race car without his support," Bowman said. "That was really cool of him. He's a really good, down-to-earth guy."