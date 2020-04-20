NASCAR: After Byron wins iRacing event, Talladega is next

Talladega Superspeedway, you're up next.
NASCAR's iRacing Pro Invitational Series will race at a virtual-reality version of the Talladega track Sunday. The iRacing event is set to begin at noon, and the TV broadcast will be provided by FOX and FS1.
NASCAR's racing schedule at the actual tracks has been suspended because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the organization has found an audience for real drivers participating in virtual-reality racing. Viewing figures for the fourth race are not available, but ShowBuzzDaily.com statistics show that the first three races averaged about a million viewers per race.
NASCAR driver William Byron will roll into the race as the favorite. He has found that his driving skills translate well to the virtual-reality iRacing game.
He won for the second straight time Sunday, in the iRacing event at a virtual Richmond Raceway. He won in overtime over Timmy Hill.
“It was fun," Byron told reporters afterward. "Really enjoyed it. To go back‑to‑back is really cool. Having fun with it while we're kind of in a hiatus here, but looking forward to getting back to real racing soon, too.’’
Talladega will be the fifth event in the iRacing Pro Invitational Series. Denny Hamlin won the first race, followed by Hill in the second and Byron in the third and fourth.
Hill has finished in the top three of all four virtual races. After Sunday's race, he posted on Twitter: "Just came up a little bit short there at the end. Congratulations to @WilliamByron on the win! Looking forward to a bunch of fun at Talladega next week.’’
The Sunday race even included celebrities participating in the pre-race events. Rascal Flatts sang the national anthem, and former "Frasier" TV star Kelsey Grammer gave the command for racers to start their virtual engines.
Bubba Wallace, who rage-quit the previous event after wrecking nine laps into the race, had a better time of it at the virtual Richmond track. He finished ninth.
NASCAR has not announced a revised schedule, although the organization's president has said in the past that they want to run a full 36-race Cup Series schedule. The Cup Series completed only four races before the COVID-19 suspension.
Sunday's results
NASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series
Toyota Owners 150
Virtual Richmond Raceway
April 19
1. (24) William Byron, Chevrolet, 154.
2. (66) Timmy Hill, Toyota, 154.
3. (77) Parker Kligerman, Toyota, 154.
4. (89) Landon Cassill, Chevrolet, 154.
5. (18) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 154.
6. (11) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 154.
7. (20) Erik Jones, Toyota, 154.
8. (8) Dale Earnhardt Jr., Chevrolet, 154.
9. (43) Bubba Wallace, Chevrolet, 154.
10. (2) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 154.
11. (9) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 154.
12. (31) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 154.
13. (6) Ross Chastain, Ford, 154.
14. (19) Bobby Labonte, Toyota, 154.
15. (13) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 154.
16. (38) John Hunter Nemechek, Ford, 154.
17. (51) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet, 154.
18. (96) Daniel Suarez, Toyota, 154.
19. (37) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet, 154.
20. (1) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet, 154.
21. (17) Chris Buescher, Ford, 154.
22. (88) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 148.
23. (12) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 147.
24. (95) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 145.
25. (22) Joey Logano, Ford, 135.
26. (48) Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet, 123.
27. (21) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 112.
28. (3) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 101.
29. (4) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 99.
30. (14) Clint Bowyer, Ford, 57.
Average Lap: 29.037 seconds
Caution Flags: 6 for 36 laps
Lead Changes: 3
Previous iRacing results
NASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series
Dixie Vodka 150
Virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway
March 22
1. (9) Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Toyota, 100.
2. (5) Dale Earnhardt Jr., No. 8 Chevrolet, 100.
3. (7) Timmy Hill, No. 66 Toyota, 100.
4. (6) Chase Briscoe, No. 98 Ford, 100.
5. (1) Garrett Smithley, No. 51 Chevrolet, 100.
6. (12) Alex Bowman, No. 88 Chevrolet, 100.
7. (18) Bubba Wallace, No. 43 Chevrolet, 100.
8. (13) Ryan Preece, No. 37 Chevrolet, 100.
9. (3) Ty Majeski, No. 45 Chevrolet, 100.
10. (25) Erik Jones, No. 20 Toyota, 100.
11. (16) Matt DiBenedetto, No. 21 Ford, 100.
12. (10) Landon Cassill, No. 89 Chevrolet, 100.
13. (8) Parker Kligerman, No. 77 Toyota, 100.
14. (4) Ross Chastain, No. 6 Ford, 100.
15. (19) Joey Logano, No. 22 Ford, 100.
16. (11) Clint Bowyer, No. 14 Ford, 100.
17. (23) Ryan Truex, No. 40 Chevrolet, 100.
18. (29) Bobby Labonte, No. 19 Toyota, 100.
19. (28) Ty Dillon, No. 13 Chevrolet, 100.
20. (26) Justin Allgaier, No. 7 Chevrolet, 100.
21. (33) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Chevrolet, 100.
22. (15) Austin Cindric, No. 12 Ford, 100.
23. (32) Michael McDowell, No. 34 Ford, 100.
24. (20) Chase Elliott, No. 9 Chevrolet, 100.
25. (30) Brad Keselowski, No. 2 Ford, 100.
26. (27) Christopher Bell, No. 95 Toyota, 100.
27. (24) Austin Dillon, No. 3 Chevrolet, 100.
28. (21) Chris Buescher, No. 17 Ford, 99.
29. (34) Kyle Busch, No. 18 Toyota, 94.
30. (22) John Hunter Nemechek, No. 38 Ford, 93.
31. (35) Jimmie Johnson, No. 48 Chevrolet, 93.
32. (17) Anthony Alfredo, No. 33 Chevrolet, 86.
33. (14) Kyle Larson, No. 42 Chevrolet, 86.
34. (2) William Byron, No. 24 Chevrolet, 79.
35. (31) Kurt Busch, No. 1 Chevrolet, 46.
Margin of victory: 0.153 seconds.
Caution periods: 9 for 42 laps.
Lead changes: 11 among 6 drivers.
Lap leaders: Byron (28), Smithley (24), Hamlin (14), Earnhardt (14), Hill (13), Briscoe (7).
NASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series
O’Reilly Auto Parts 125
Virtual Texas Motor Speedway
March 29
1. (10) Timmy Hill, No. 66 Toyota, 130.
2. (7) Ryan Preece, No. 37 Chevrolet, 130.
3. (12) Garrett Smithley, No. 51 Chevrolet, 130.
4. (5) Landon Cassill, No. 89 Chevrolet, 130.
5. (20) Alex Bowman, No. 88 Chevrolet, 130.
6. (2) Dale Earnhardt Jr, No. 8 Chevrolet, 130.
7. (1) William Byron, No. 24 Chevrolet, 130.
8. (3) John H Nemechek, No. 38 Ford, 130.
9. (27) Kyle Larson, No. 42 Chevrolet, 130.
10. (30) Kurt Busch, No. 1 Chevrolet, 130.
11. (15) Clint Bowyer, No. 14 Ford, 130.
12. (4) Parker Kligerman, No. 77 Toyota, 130.
13. (6) Bobby Labonte, No. 19 Toyota, 130.
14. (11) Michael McDowell, No. 34 Ford, 130.
15. (16) Matt DiBenedetto, No. 21 Ford, 130.
16. (24) Ty Dillon, No.13 Chevrolet, 130.
17. (19) Kyle Busch, No. 18 Toyota, 130.
18. (18) Chris Buescher, No. 17 Ford, 130.
19. (25) Jimmie Johnson, No. 48 Chevrolet, 130.
20. (28) Chase Elliott, No. 9 Chevrolet, 130.
21. (22) Erik Jones, No. 20 Toyota, 130.
22. (33) Ross Chastain, No. 6 Ford, 129.
23. (31) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, No. 47 Chevrolet, 129.
24. (17) Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Toyota, 129.
25. (29) Bubba Wallace, No. 43 Chevrolet, 129.
26. (32) Alex Labbe, No. 90 Chevrolet, 128.
27. (26) Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Ford, 128.
28. (13) Tyler Reddick, No. 31 Chevrolet, 128.
29. (8) Austin Dillon, No. 3 Chevrolet, 128.
30. (34) Ty Majeski, No. 45 Chevrolet, 122.
31. (21) Ruben Garcia, No. 27 Ford, 122.
32. (35) Greg Biﬄe, No. 16 Ford, 121.
33. (9) Daniel Suarez, No. 96 Toyota, 110.
34. (14) Christopher Bell, No. 95 Toyota, 88.
35. (23) Anthony Alfredo, No. 33 Chevrolet, 39.
Average Lap: 40.366 seconds
Caution Flags: 5 for 21 laps
Lead Changes: 16
NASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series
Food City Showdown
Virtual Bristol Motor Speedway
April 5
1. (24) William Byron Chevrolet, 150.
2. (38) John H. Nemechek Ford, 150.
3. (66) Timmy Hill Toyota, 150.
4. (11) Denny Hamlin Toyota, 150.
5. (21) Matt DiBenedetto Ford, 150.
6. (37) Ryan Preece Chevrolet, 150.
7. (77) Parker Kligerman Toyota, 150.
8. (31) Tyler Reddick Chevrolet, 150.
9. (51) Garrett Smithley Chevrolet, 150.
10. (34) Michael McDowell Ford, 150.
11. (14) Clint Bowyer Ford, 150.
12. (95) Christopher Bell Toyota, 150.
13. (19) Bobby Labonte Toyota, 150.
14. (88) Alex Bowman Chevrolet, 150.
15. (3) Austin Dillon Chevrolet, 150.
16. (6) Ross Chastain Ford, 150.
17. (22) Joey Logan Ford, 150.
18. (18) Kyle Busch Toyota, 150.
19. (1) Kurt Busch Chevrolet, 150.
20. (89) Landon Cassill Chevrolet, 150.
21. (48) Jimmie Johnson Chevrolet, 150.
22. (8) Dale Earnhardt Jr. Chevrolet, 150.
23. (17) Chris Buescher Ford, 146.
24. (2) Brad Keselowski Ford, 141.
25. (13) Ty Dillon Chevrolet, 132.
26. (12) Ryan Blaney Ford, 126.
27. (96) Daniel Suarez Toyota, 72.
28. (47) Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Chevrolet, 72.
29. (42) Kyle Larson Chevrolet, 71.
30. (9) Chase Elliott Chevrolet, 31.31. (20) Erik Jones Toyota, 14.
32. (43) Bubba Wallace Chevrolet, 9.
Average Lap: 28.023 seconds
Caution Flags: 12 for 66 laps
Lead Changes: 3