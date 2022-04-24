MELON MAN REIGNS SUPREME: Chastain wins, enjoys fruits of victory by smashing watermelon

TALLADEGA — Ross Chastain is going to need a new watermelon.
A NASCAR Cup Series driver and eighth-generation watermelon farmer, Chastain carries a watermelon from track to track until it either goes bad or he smashes it in Victory Lane to celebrate a win.
After Ross Chastain survived an amazing last lap to win the GEICO 500 on Sunday at Talladega Superspeedway, a crew member brought him the watermelon. Chastain then climbed on top of his car and threw that melon onto the pavement, blasting it into at least a dozen pieces.
He led only one lap — the last piece of the last turn around the track. He trailed Erik Jones and Kyle Larson in a line of cars hugging the bottom line, but Jones went high to block traffic. Larson went high to try to block Chastain, who appeared to faint as if he was moving off the line, too. Instead, Chastain stayed low. The drivers up top lost momentum while trying to dodge each other, Chastain breezed across the start-finish line.
"Holy cow," he said. "I'm always the one going to the top too early, making the mistake. There at the end, I was like, 'No, I'm not going up there again. I did that a couple of times today.' And, I was like, 'I'm just going to ride the bottom. I'm not going to lose the race for us.'"
The field behind Chastain was a mess. When Larson went high, he nearly drove into Kurt Busch, who turned to avoid hitting him. Instead, he collided with Wallace, whose car bashed into the wall pretty good. When Busch exited his car, smoke was pouring out of it. When Wallace climbed out of his car, he bent over for a few moments.
Both were treated and released at the infield care center.
"I feel like did a pretty near perfect day for me at a superspeedway … until the last lap," Larson said.
He added, "Ross baited me into going to the outside. Probably a little inexperience there on my part."
Jones appeared to be headed to a win before moving up to deal with traffic from the outside.
"That last lap, right?" Jones said. "It's typical of here. We've been close here so many times. Felt good to be up front. Coming up on that last lap, I felt pretty good, but they doubled up behind us. The top lane was getting some momentum. I wish I had stayed at the bottom and let (Chastain) push me."
Chastain has won seven NASCAR races in his career, with the first coming in 2018 on the Xfinity Series. That was the debut of the watermelon smashing.
He has two Xfinity wins, three on the Truck Series and now two in the Cup Series. His first Cup win came earlier this year at Austin. Sunday marked his fifth top-three finish this season, as the Melon Man has figured out how to do more than smash fruit.