Mark McCarter: Win or lose, Bubba Wallace has succeeded

He left Talladega blinded by the spotlight, clearly exhausted by an unprecedented turn of events. He was ensnared in what was either someone’s twisted attempt at humor or incredible obliviousness.
He returns to Talladega for the Oct. 4 YellaWood 500 buoyed by the promise of a fresh start, carrying the endorsement of the most famous athlete of our lifetime.
William Darrell “Bubba” Wallace Jr., just a few weeks shy of his 27th birthday, this year became the rare NASCAR driver to gain mainstream media attention. Nobody would have wanted it to happen that way.
You know the story.
A pull-down rope on a garage door at Talladega Superspeedway had been fashioned into a noose. It was the same garage to which Wallace and the No. 43 team were assigned last June.
Wallace is the only Black driver in the NASCAR Cup series. That the incident happened in a state not considered among the more advanced in racial relations heightened the controversy. That it came only weeks after the murder of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police and a rise in the Black Lives Matter movement heightened it further.
Maybe it was tied by some crew member with too much time on his hands at last fall’s race, never imagining Wallace would be assigned that garage, or so ignorant to recognize the symbolism of a noose.
Some people with more hate in their heart than cells in their brains suggested that Bubba himself planted it, all the better to gain attention for himself and the cause of social justice.
Wallace never saw the noose. Team members found it and gave it to NASCAR.
What Wallace did see was one of the most beautiful moments of unity in a sport that’s legendary for its disharmony. Before last June’s race, dozens of drivers pushed his car to the front of the starting grid, then gathered behind him as Wallace stood for the national anthem, hand over heart.
“The thing before the race with Darrell, it was cool to see,” says two-time Talladega winner Ryan Blaney, one of Wallace’s close friends. “In those times when things were popping up, I thought that everyone coming together and showing support for him was really good. That is something I will never forget.”
This past Monday, Denny Hamlin announced that he would be starting a new race team, with an old friend as a partner — a guy named Michael Jordan. The decision to hire a driver was “easy,” Hamlin said. Bubba Wallace will be behind the wheel.
“This is a unique, once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that I believe is a great fit for me at this point in my career. I’m grateful and humbled that they believe in me and I’m super pumped to begin this adventure with them,” Wallace posted on Twitter.
Full disclosure: Only once have I spent any time with Wallace, and that was nearly a decade ago. He had graduated from NASCAR’s diversity program, the sport’s often-clumsy effort to attract drivers, crew members, employees and fans of color. A friend who worked for the program named Leslie Maxie asked me to meet Wallace at a luncheon in Daytona during Speed Weeks, noting that Wallace’s birthplace was Mobile (though his family moved to Charlotte when he was a youngster).
He was accommodating and said all the right things. He shared some stories about the difficulties of breaking into the sport. He was determined to succeed, though I was frankly skeptical.
I have set aside my skepticism.
No, Bubba Wallace may not yet have won a NASCAR Cup Series race.
But he’s already succeeded.
