HAMPTON, Ga. — Pardon this get-off-my-lawn outburst, but I’ve had it up to my rear spoiler with all this stuff.
Splitter. Aero package. Tapered spacers. Grip. The “new package.”
Give me a break.
How about the most important piece of machinery in a race car?
The guy behind the wheel.
For much of this past race weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway, the focus for the weekend was almost mind-numbing discussion and debate over things mechanical. The 2019 cars have different rules, different tweaks, even different logos — the only things that make them indistinguishable from the other makes, or even their recent predecessors.
That’s why there’s some satisfaction in seeing Brad Keselowski do all sorts of racing things to keep Martin Truex Jr. from beating him Sunday in the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500. That’s because Keselowski, as cloying as he can be at times, is still a tough ol’ son of a gun who follows in Earnhardt-Yarborough-Allison-Stewart mold. This win was about man as machine.
On Saturday, in five-alarm news, Keselowski was considered “uncertain” to race because of a stomach bug. Maybe Gatorade and Pepto-Bismol were more important liquids than Pennzoil for Team Penske.
“When you have a fast car, it’s funny how (illnesses) disappear,” he said.
Now, this wasn’t Dale Earnhardt Sr. driving with a broken sternum, or Ricky Rudd so beat-up that he had to duct-tape his eyelids open.
Or even the guy who won at Pocono in 2011 with a freshly broken left ankle, then said, “When you let the pain get into your head that far that you don’t believe you can win anymore, you’ll never win. And I woke up this morning feeling like we could win the race. … If you don’t feel that way, you’re never going to win at anything you do.”
That guy with the broken ankle in 2011 was Brad Keselowski.
He won Sunday because he hung tough all day long. He was never among the early leaders. He could have easily punted this one, to coast home or even hand the keys to backup driver Austin Cendric. Instead, while others faltered, he took advantage of mistakes and misfortune.
After Keselowski’s tummy ache received sufficient attention in post-race interviews, things quickly went back to the mechanics and the new package, and just what was learned and what is to be expected as NASCAR moves along.
Here’s what I can tell you: team owner Roger Penske, who knows more about cars and has more money than all of us put together, didn’t even know.
“We’ll see how it plays out,” Penske said.
“It’s hard to give great answers,” Keselowski offered.
I understand trying to get a sense of what’s going to happen, especially as NASCAR again has changed rule packages and cars. But if the sport wants to have any semblance of a mainstream audience, it needs to put its focus elsewhere.
And the media are culpable. Interview sessions become an exercise in gearheaded-ness. You can sense that one dot.com’er was trying to seem smarter than the next when it comes to technical stuff.
Look, I grew up with Talladega. I was there the day Bobby Allison flew into the catch fence and NASCAR came up with restrictor plates and, yes, the plates were a constant thread in much of everything written and reported for the past 30 years.
There were teams that figured out the mechanical aspects complicated by the plate. But through much of that time, it was still all about the guys behind the wheel. Earnhardt. Gordon. Keselowski. In meteoric bursts, Irvan and Jarrett, Marlin and Elliott.
Yes, mechanical things make cars go fast. Finding the way to best adapt to the constantly changing rule book creates success.
But drivers still write the sport’s lore.
I hope that’ll duct-tape some eyes wide open to realize that.
