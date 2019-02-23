HAMPTON, Ga. — Seven times a champion. Eighty-three times a race winner, including five times at this track.
Yet, nobody is asking him to pose for some racing Mt. Rushmore. When the list of immortals is considered, the guys from NASCAR History 101 class are quickly mentioned before he is.
He didn’t drive a rental car into a swimming pool or buzz-dive his private plane toward unsuspecting pedestrians, or at the very least wear a cowboy hat that looked as if an ostrich hat mated with a felt ottoman, like the “colorful” characters of lore did.
Instead: Jimmie Johnson is training for the Boston Marathon.
To the previous generation of NASCAR drivers, a Boston marathon would be drinking at Cheers from happy hour to last call.
With GQ looks and California cool and wicked humor, he would have been a perfect representative for the sport when NASCAR tried to go mainstream, but he came along just a minute too late when the sport had that window briefly ajar.
He managed to avoid antagonizing a large cross-section of fans or, conversely, attract legions of loyal acolytes. He didn’t carry racing DNA.
All that compelled one of Johnson’s colleagues to offer a rare bouquet here at Atlanta Motor Speedway, where the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 will be contested Sunday afternoon (1 p.m. CST, Fox TV).
“Jimmie is one of the most disrespected great drivers that have ever come through this garage,” said Kevin Harvick.
Disrespect, not in the matter of the way a substitute teacher gets treated, but disrespect in not fully appreciating and putting his career in perspective.
“Jimmie Johnson is just a good old fashioned great guy,” Harvick said. “He helps people and has done great things in the garage and in a race car, out of a race car, and sometimes I feel like we forget that he has won seven championships and all the races that he has won and all the great things he has done.
“It isn’t like he came from a rich daddy or family that had a lot of money,” he continued, as the toes of Dale Earnhardt Jr., Paul Menard, Austin Dillon and a few others may have felt stomped on.
“He came all the way up from the bottom to the top and worked hard and had a lot of success and has won as many championships as Dale Earnhardt and Richard Petty. I never feel like he is on that pedestal next to those guys appropriately,” Harvick said.
“Wow” was one of Johnson’s first words when he heard the praise.
“We’ve had a great run and accomplished a lot of great things; more than I really ever imagined that I would,” he acknowledged.
However, the great run is in a drought, and the No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports team is dealing with a reshuffling as new crew chief Kevin Meendering replaces Chad Knaus, who had been the jelly to Johnson’s peanut butter for 17 years.
The 43-year-old Johnson hasn’t won a points-paying race in 60 starts, though he did win the Clash at Daytona after a controversial move. It made him pretty much a pinata for social-media and garage-area critics for several days.
“Honestly, I quit paying attention to a lot of the public opinion stuff years ago,” Johnson said. “It doesn’t do me any good, and I’m just going to keep my head down and keep working. Some weekends I think things go your way and you get the praises that you would hope to and other weekends it doesn’t.”
Johnson deserves praise. He deserves respect. He deserves a lofty place in NASCAR history.
He probably deserves a win real soon, too.
Veteran sports columnist Mark McCarter is a special contributor to The Anniston Star. Contact him at markfmccarter@gmail.com.