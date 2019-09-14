So, here come the NASCAR playoffs. There’s no Jimmie Johnson, for the first time since you had leisure suits in your closet. There is a car sponsored by Jerry Falwell’s strait-laced Liberty University racing in Sin City today, like playing “Leave It To Beaver” re-runs on TV in Sodom and Gomorrah.
There are six of the contenders who have not even won a race this season. There are young guys like Alex Bowman and Erik Jones. And I dare you to pick out which one is which if you happened to bump into them in the Bellagio elevator.
There are 16 drivers still eligible for the 2019 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup championship, beginning with today’s South Point 400 in Las Vegas. That field will be whittled away through the course of the 10-race playoffs, which includes the Oct. 13 1000bulbs.com 500 at Talladega Superspeedway.
The reality is, a vast majority have no greater odds at winning the title than they do plopping a nickel into a slot machine and walking away with a million bucks.
In carrying on the Vegas theme, here are the contenders, and some home-made odds:
Kevin Harvick (3-1): He’s the hottest thing going, with three wins in his last seven starts. And Harvick has had more success at Homestead-Miami, site of the final race, than anyone in the last decade. A second title this year assures him first-ballot Hall of Fame status.
Kyle Busch (5-1): The best driver and the best team, and they’ve had the luxury of early wins to spend the summer preparing for the playoffs.
Denny Hamlin (10-1): With four “regular season wins,” he amassed enough points that he’s all but a lock to be among the four finalists when Homestead-Miami rolls around.
Martin Truex Jr. (15-1): Truex has four wins, but it just doesn’t have the feel of a dominant year.
Brad Keselowski (15-1): He’s always among the favorites at Talladega, so another win there likely puts him in the final four.
Joey Logano (20-1): Sorry, Joey. Nobody has repeated as champion since Jimmie Johnson in 2009-10, in what now seems a prehistoric playoff format and it’s not happening this year.
Chase Elliott (25-1): Two years from now, we’ll cut that to 5-1.
Kurt Busch (50-1): If you win at Kentucky, and nobody hears it, does it make a sound? Well, Busch’s mid-summer nondescript win was good enough to put him in the playoffs, but he could just as easily be in the first-four-out as he is in the final eight.
Kyle Larson (50-1): These odds might be too generous for a driver and team working on a two-year winless streak.
Aric Almirola (60-1): He quietly finished fifth a year ago, propelled by his Talladega triumph, and he might sneak up on folks again.
Erik Jones (80-1): He captured his first career win last month, but he’s surrounded by teammates – Kyle Busch, Hamlin and Truex – who could nurse him along.
Ryan Blaney (80-1): Too far behind on points already, but if he can stay eligible until the Roval race at Charlotte, watch out. He’s the defending champion there.
Clint Bowyer (75-1): If for no other reason than the fact his champion’s party would make the Talladega infield look like a princess-themed birthday party, you gotta root for Bowyer to win a title some day.
Ryan Newman (150-1): He’s 16th in the standings and hasn’t won a race since March 2017. Though he’s kept a lot of other drivers from winning races.
Alex Bowman (200-1): A victory at Chicago in June earned the playoff spot, but he’s averaged 16.6 place finishes since, with only one visit to the top 10.
William Byron (200-1): He’s still looking for his first career win. A championship? One step at a time, please.
Veteran sports columnist Mark McCarter is a special contributor to The Anniston Star. Contact him at markfmccarter@gmail.com.