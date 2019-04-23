TALLADEGA — You know those drivers who come to Talladega Superspeedway like third-graders being dragged to the principal’s office? The ones who dread this trip like root canal?
Meet the winner of Talladega’s most recent race, and embrace the sort of sunshine that isn’t seen very often in the shadows of the garage area.
“Here’s the deal,” Almirola said. “I drive a race car for a living. I have, in my opinion, the coolest job in the world. So every weekend for me is fine. And I embrace all the different challenges throughout the year.
“Every weekend that we show up to the race track is a new challenge and I view it that way. And I have fun,” he continued. “I mean, it blows my mind that people that show up to the race track and do what we do as race car drivers don't enjoy it and don't have fun. We’re very, very lucky to get to do what we do. There's only 40 of us that do it at the at the top level. So yeah, I don't ever dread going to any racetrack.”
As the GEICO 500 approaches this Sunday, it’s easy to combat the dread if (1) you have the experience of a victory at Talladega and (2) you’re driving a Ford Mustang that’s part of the Stewart-Haas stable and has the nuclear power of a Roush-Fenway motor.
Last fall, the four SHR cars — driven by Almirola, Clint Bowyer, Kurt Busch and Kevin Harvick — were the class of the field. Their drafting was perfect harmony. Their power and aerodynamic advantage was overwhelming.
“It was about it was about working together and making sure that our four cars stayed together and kind of controlled the race,” said Almirola, a 35-year-old native of Tampa.
The only hiccup came after an arguably unnecessary caution period forced extra laps, causing Busch and Harvick to run out of fuel. Perhaps able to conserve fuel by drafting Busch, Almirola was able to survive and take the checkered flag.
“I just hung in there at the end,” he said. “Kurt was leading and we got a big run. I got some help from other guys behind me and got a big run. About that same time, he started to sputter and lose fuel pressure. I don’t know, if he doesn’t start to run out of gas, if we complete the pass. But I was gonna at least get side-by-side with Kurt, and from that point on it was gonna be interesting.”
It was Almirola’s second NASCAR Monster Energy victory, having won the July 2014 race at Daytona, driving for Richard Petty. He also won Xfinity races at both Daytona and Talladega. While it’ll be even more gratifying when he can check off another box — a win at a place other than those two massive speedways.
Still, it was validation in victory — for both Almirola and his car owner, Tony Stewart.
“It was definitely validating for me,” he said. “But for me I've never really seen validation through trophies and accomplishments it's really about. For me it's really about my team and the people around me believing in me. And I already had that going into that race. The guys on my team were rallying around me and we had become brothers, and still are that way.”
And Stewart’s validation?
Last fall, after Almirola wrecked and seemed destined for elimination from the Chase, Stewart sat down with his driver.
“The day I told you I was going to hire you, I told you you were going to win races for my company,” Stewart said.
That’s races — plural — and don’t bet against even more validation for them both.