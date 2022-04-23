Kyle Busch doesn't know if he'll be back on Cup circuit in 2023

TALLADEGA — Will Talladega have Kyle Busch to kick around much longer?
His racing team will lose its sponsor at the end of the year, and at the moment, nobody has filled the void.
M&M's has sponsored Busch's car since Busch joined Joe Gibbs Racing in 2008, but the company has said it is leaving NASCAR at season's end.
Busch, who will turn 37 on May 2, has won two Cup championships and 60 Cup races,
Saturday morning, he visited the media center at Talladega Superspeedway and spoke briefly with reporters.
Asked when he would like to have his 2023 plans settled, he answered, "Yesterday."
When asked if he was getting antsy about the situation, he said, "Not getting antsy about it. If it happens, it happens. If it don't, it don't. Goodbye."
When asked if he could leave Joe Gibbs Racing, Busch answered bluntly, "Ask Joe Gibbs."
He appeared to talk retirement, but he stopped short of saying he would do so if he didn't get a new sponsor and wasn't retained by JGR.
"I would say I lost my ride," he said.
His time at Talladega has been up and down, and he has made it clear he doesn't care for the unpredictability of the track, in which finishing high often means avoiding the wrecks.
He won at Talladega in 2008 in his first Cup race at the track for JGR. He has six top-five finishes in 33 starts but didn't finish because of wrecks seven times.