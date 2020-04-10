Johnson on racing with nobody in stands: If necessary, I'm for it

If not for the COVID-19 pandemic, Talladega Superspeedway would be preparing to host the GEICO 500 in a couple of weeks.
For now, NASCAR's schedule is postponed indefinitely. When NASCAR suspended racing in March, the Cup series had completed only four of its 36 scheduled points races.
NASCAR has not published an updated Cup schedule, with the organization's website still listing the fifth through 11th races as "TBD" — or "to be determined." What if NASCAR could return to the track quickly if the drivers raced in front of empty stands? Seven-time Cup champion Jimmie Johnson said he would agree to that.
"For me, it’s a real simple answer: there are millions that watch on television, and I don’t want to deprive the greater sum because we can’t have the fans in the stands," Johnson said in a teleconference with reporters this week. "And I get it. I want fans in the stands. They deserve to be there. We want them there. There’s an energy that comes with it. But we are in uncharted territory and we’re going to have to do things a little different than what we’re used to.
"And if we can get back to the track months before because fans aren’t in the stands, and provide our sport to millions and get people back to work and some normalcy going on in our country and our industry, I’m definitely for that."
NASCAR president Steve Phelps has mentioned mid-week races as a possible way to run a 36-race schedule this year.
Johnson said he isn't certain what that would be like.
"I, personally, haven’t been through a schedule like that," he said. "I think Kyle Larson and Christopher Bell and some of these guys that have grown-up racing dirt are more accustomed to multiple venues in a weekend and tracks and all that kind of thing."
He compared it to when teams were allowed to do unlimited testing.
"We spent a lot of time during the week at different tracks and moving around," Johnson said. "They are long weeks. But, I personally enjoyed the physical challenge that went with it. The mental side was a little different because you could only focus where you were at that time. So in some respects, it didn’t give you all week to overthink and over prepare for what you were going to do."
He said that simplification of routine made it a bit easier mentally.
"Physically will be far more difficult," he said. "And then whatever a driver experiences, crew chiefs, crew members, the traveling-side, and even the media, it’s going to be way harder for everybody. The drivers would probably have it the best or the easiest, if you will, work-wise, and the rest of the industry is really going to have to sort out how to manage that physical and mental endurance that’s going to be required."