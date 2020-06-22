Joe Medley: With Petty’s embrace of Wallace, NASCAR won before engines fired

What a powerful scene, NASCAR legend Richard Petty, 82 years old and masked for COVID-19, standing next to Bubba Wallace for the National Anthem.
Petty stood holding his familiar black hat over his heart Monday at Talladega Superspeedway. Donning his No. 43 mask, he stood alongside with his driver, who wore his “Old Glory” mask.
Competing drivers and team members stood behind the two and the No. 43 stock car Petty owns, which the only Black diver in NASCAR drives for a living.
This played out next to a fresh, #IStandWithBubba hashtag, painted on the apron grass next to Petty and Wallace. Talladega workers painted it Monday morning.
That’s the image a fraught weekend of racing at Talladega left us, not the noose NASCAR says one of Wallace’s team members found in the team’s garage stall Sunday afternoon.
More than some petulant parade of rebel-flag-adorned pickups on Speedway Boulevard, more than a small airplane pulling a paid-for, rebel-flag banner with the slogan “defund NASCAR,” we’ll remember the fire-suited face of NASCAR, standing behind Wallace.
We’ll remember his team owner, “The King,” the guy who won more races than anyone else in this sport, standing next to Wallace.
We’ll remember that NASCAR, responding to the disgusting death scream of bigotry, signaled its future with pomp and circumstance while leaving its past out of the draft.
It really didn’t matter who won Monday’s GEICO 500, delayed a day because of Sunday’s rain. Put NASCAR in Victory Lane.
All that happened around Talladega this past weekend and Monday came in response to NASCAR’s decision to ban rebel flags at its races. That decision came in response to Wallace’s call for the same.
A sport that long ago saw our nation’s shifting demographics, and has long wanted to expand its fan base, finally felt unchained to its past. No need trying to appease the past and bumper up to the future.
Mr. Southern Fried Six-Pack can still attend races but must leave his rebel flag home. If he won’t come without his symbol of hate, then NASCAR will move forward without him.
If “Bubba” can’t handle Bubba Wallace, then so be it.
That’s NASCAR’s moment, and the country’s moment made it possible.
The murder of George Floyd in police custody touched off weeks of ongoing protests around the country. Thanks to cell phone cameras, a nation saw a Minneapolis officer’s knee on Floyd’s next for nearly nine minutes.
We heard Floyd repeatedly plead, “I can’t breathe.”
We heard Floyd call for his mom, then we saw him gasp his last.
We saw now-fired officer Derek Chauvin’s facial expression, most charitably described as indifference.
It was one police killing of a black person too many. National revulsion finally outshouted dwindling apologists.
They’re still out there, fanning preferred narratives and conspiracy theories. They’re busy on social media, painting Bubba Wallace as Jussie Smollett.
Any occurrence that challenges the apologist’s worldview must be some kind of false flag, after all.
Let them shout into a whirlwind, because symbols of hate are out. Change is in. Our society wants to change its relationship status with bigotry from “it’s complicated” to “single.”
Winds of change blow with force, and NASCAR sees a flapping green flag. The sport’s past can be gone with the wind, if the past so prefers it.
NASCAR has made its slingshot move, passed decisively and spun into Victory Lane. The victory celebration looks a lot like what we saw before Monday’s race.
We saw an icon from NASCAR’s past, embracing the sport’s future while the FBI and others sort out the past’s cry for momma.